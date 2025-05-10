5 best shows like 'The Eternaut' to stream on Netflix, Max and more

The Argentine post-apocalyptic series "The Eternaut" has become a big hit with Netflix subscribers.

The six-part sci-fi series made its debut on the streaming service last week (April 30), and it's been occupying a spot within the Netflix top 10 shows chart ever since.

"The Eternaut" has been warmly received, too; at the time of writing, it holds a 94% score from critics on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, and has a similar 95% approval rating on the Popcornmeter.

If you've already raced through the Netflix show's six episodes and want to dive into another post-apocalyptic story, here are five more shows to watch after "The Eternaut."

'Fallout'

The tone might be different, but it would feel remiss not to mention the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series that took Prime Video by storm last year in this list.

If you're yet to see "Fallout," this anarchic video game adaptation transports viewers hundreds of years forward into an alternate future, long after the planet was ravaged by nuclear war.

We follow the interlocking stories of three wanderers scouring the Wasteland: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a "Vault dweller" who leaves her underground Vault home in search of her father, Maximus (Aaron Moten), a Brotherhood of Steel squire, and "The Ghoul" (Walton Goggins), a ghoul bounty hunter.

Watch "Fallout" on Prime Video now

'Silo'

If the tension from "The Eternaut's" opening episodes was what drew you in, more than anything else, then Apple TV Plus' dystopian sci-fi thriller "Silo" might well be a perfect watch for you.

It's one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, and takes place in a toxic future, where a community of the last 10,000 people on Earth are locked away within a giant underground silo (hence the name) that stretches a mile deep into the earth.

Nobody knows when or why the structure was built, and anyone who asks is usually exiled "outside." It's a powder keg of a story that will doubtless draw you in pretty swiftly.

Watch "Silo" on Apple TV Plus now

'Station Eleven'

Patrick Somerville's 2021 "Station Eleven" adaptation is just one of the best sci-fi series to hit our screens in recent memory.

The series takes place decades after a deadly flu pandemic turned civilization on its head and follows a group of survivors known as the Traveling Symphony, who tour the Midwest and perform Shakespeare to waiting audience members.

Like "The Eternaut's" opening episodes, it's not the fastest-moving show, but if you can stomach that, this is a brilliant, distinctly human watch.

Watch "Station Eleven" on Max now

'The Last Of Us'

Does "The Last Of Us" really need an introduction at this point? If you love your post-apocalyptic fiction, you've experienced this story in one form or another, but if not, this lavish HBO adaptation is a great way to experience this emotional journey.

Hailing from "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin and original game co-creator, Neil Druckmann, the series revolves around smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his teenage charge, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they trek across a version of the U.S. in the wake of a mass fungal infection that turns its victims into terrifying, zombie-like monsters.

Watch "The Last Of Us" on Maxnow

'The Walking Dead'

"The Walking Dead" might not be the zeitgeist series it once was, and it might differ from "The Eternaut" in being a zombie story, but when it comes to TV shows about human survival, it feels impossible not to mention it.

Taking place after a worldwide zombie apocalypse, the series follows survivors like sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Glenn (Steven Yeun), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and Carol (Melissa McBride) as they fight for survival in this new world, fending off threats both from the undead and other human factions.

Unlike "The Eternaut," there is plenty for would-be viewers to get stuck into here. Even if you've watched all 11 seasons of the main show, there's a plethora of "Walking Dead" spin-offs, including "Dead City", "The Ones Who Live", and more out there on various streaming services.

Watch "The Walking Dead" on Netflix now

Not seeing anything you like the look of? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for even more top streaming recommendations to help plan your viewing.