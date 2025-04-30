I just streamed Netflix's new post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller show — and I'm already hooked

The end of the world has come to Netflix, in the form of "The Eternaut."

While post-apocalyptic fans are probably all-in on "The Last Of Us" season 2 over on Max, Netflix has just gotten its own six-part spin on the end of days — and I think it could be a big hit for the streaming service.

"The Eternaut," however, is not concerned with deadly fungi but with a freak toxic snowstorm that kills anything it touches. Cue a fraught, twisting (if a little slow) story of survival that seems perfect for binge-viewing.

Intrigued? You can find a little bit more info about "The Eternaut" below, including a round-up of some early reviews for the full season, below.

What is 'The Eternaut' about?

The Eternaut | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Eternaut" is an adaptation of the Argentine sci-fi graphic novel of the same name from writer Héctor G. Oesterheld and illustrator Francisco Solano Lopez.

The action kicks off one summer night in Buenos Aires, where the community is rocked by a mysterious, deadly snowfall that wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands of others stranded.

The series then follows Juan Salvo (Ricardo Darín) and his friends as they enter into a desperate struggle for survival. And when they realize this bizarre snowstorm is only the first step in an invasion plan from a foreign army attacking the planet, they're forced to band together.

In addition to Darín, "The Eternaut" also stars Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas and Mora Fisz, among others.

Should you stream 'The Eternaut' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Mariano Landet / Netflix)

I only started streaming "The Eternaut" on launch day, and I'm not familiar with the source material, but I have to admit that the series has me intrigued from the jump.

Things get underway with a tense first episode wherein the snowstorm first comes down. Our survivors start to puzzle out their situation, what to do, and begin making the first exploratory steps outside.

It's a curious hook, and gives the impression of a compelling tale, one that I'm very intrigued to see more of. It's not an action-packed episode, but it is suspenseful, there's paranoia in the air, and the deadly side effects of this snowstorm are soon on full display.

So far, I'm a couple of episodes in, and very impressed. It's grim, but compelling viewing, and I think it's a good sign that I'm powering ahead despite the slower pace.

I just have one caveat: Unless you really can't abide subtitles, don't watch "The Eternaut" with Netflix's passable-at-best English dub.

At the time of writing, the series does not yet have a rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, though there are a couple of "Eternaut" reviews in the wild.

(Image credit: Marcos Ludevid/Netflix)

Reviewing for Collider, Carly Lane rated the series 7/10 and praised the series as "a chilling apocalyptic tale that's more than capable of sweeping you up into its story", who also promised the "at-times trudging narrative [...] somehow knows exactly when to sprinkle in the right twist to keep you watching."

In a 4-star review for Ready Steady Cut, Jonathan Wilson describes "The Eternaut" as "a character-focused slow-burn with striking visuals and very grim twists and turns". Wilson also promises "the payoff is worth the investment", recommending viewers stick with the series to the end.

IGN's Noel Murray also offered a 7/10 score, calling the series "a slow-paced but well-acted and visually striking armageddon story", adding: "About halfway through this first season, the science-fiction action intensifies, with some wild twists and spectacular special effects."

As I've not yet seen the entire season, I can't pass full judgment myself, but based on the first couple of episodes, I'm definitely all-in on this new show. If you're into post-apocalyptic tales, I'd say "The Eternaut" deserves a spot on your Netflix watchlist.

If you're not convinced, but still need something new to stream, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you can watch right now for more streaming recommendations.