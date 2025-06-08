5 shows like 'Big Mouth' on Netflix to stream now that the animated show is over

Netflix recently released the final season of the hit animated show “Big Mouth," serving up one last crudely hilarious deluge of puberty jokes and high school drama.

Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Missy, Jay, and Matthew are all growing up — both inside and out — and the series continues to embrace the messy, awkward and deeply weird process of adolescence.

And now that the last episode has dropped, “Big Mouth” fans might find themselves itching to fill the hormone-fueled void with another favorite adult animated binge. Here are five shows like "Big Mouth," all of which you can stream on Netflix.

'Human Resources'

Human Resources | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The creators of “Big Mouth” (comedian Nick Kroll and showrunner Andrew Goldberg) saw how successful their first series had become and launched a spin-off in 2022 featuring a new cast of emotional “monsters.” This time, the setting is an HR department, which brings some refreshing office humour to what could’ve been a staid backdrop.

SNL alum Aidy Bryant personifies Emmy the Lovebug, the key character driving the story of “Human Resources." She struggles to identify with her first client, Becca, a pregnant lawyer with various shades of depression. Randall Park voices Pete the Logic Rock, who is as stoic as his name and often acts awkward in any interaction, but he begins to open up as the seasons progress. And comedian Maria Bamford brings her unique voice to Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, who often chills with Depression Kitties, as you would expect.

Segueing from “Big Mouth” to “Human Resources” is as easy as diving into “Better Call Saul” after “Breaking Bad,” and the tight writing and complex themes around self-actualization will be familiar ground for B”ig Mouth” veterans — especially those who would love a cameo or two from Maury the Hormone Monster.

Watch on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'F is for Family'

F is for Family - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The five-season show, which ended in 2021, is the brainchild of stand-up star Bill Burr, and it’s one of the more realistic animated shows on the list. Set in the 1970s and inspired by Burr’s own family experiences, the show gives viewers a raw portrayal of a dysfunctional family navigating generational clashes and financial quagmires.

With the father being a perpetually angry guy, Bill Burr afficionados will see many themes cropping up from the comedian’s popular stand-up bits. But “F is for Family” allows Burr to explore deeper probes into the, say, father-son dynamic that he rarely discusses on stage.

You’ll also notice an A-list cast of actors lending their voices to the series, from Laura Dern to Sam Rockwell to Justin Long.

Watch on Netflix

'Hoops'

HOOPS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The biggest criticism this show gets is that Coach Ben (voiced by Jack Johnson, also the creator) is an unlikable character, but to each their own, right? If you can get past this issue, you’ll likely enjoy this fun show about a high school basketball coach overwhelmed by his own ego.

Believing he’s destined for coaching greatness, Ben is obsessed with recruiting a seven-foot student with no interest in basketball, which is the main arc of the show, except for bits about his thorny relationship with his wife and battling Principal Opal.

“Hoops” only lasted one season (did the vulgarity turn off Netflix in the end?), but it’s still an engaging watch whether or not you’ve come across a disillusioned coach like Ben.

Watch on Netflix

'Disenchantment'

DISENCHANTMENT Trailer (2018) Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Lasting five seasons before Netflix axed it, “Disenchantment” has the same animation style as “Futurama” and “The Simpsons” thanks to creator Matt Groening, who brought us Homer, Marge and Bart eons ago.

Set in a fictional Medieval country, the series stars Princess Tiabeanie (Abbi Jacobson) revolting against her parents’ plans to marry Prince Merkime (Matt Berry), but she only has eyes for Elfo (Nat Faxon), a naïve and lovesick elf.

It doesn’t always hit the same comedic notes as Groening’s other popular shows, but it’s fair to call “Disenchantment” charming and digestible. It’s also a great watch for family viewing if your children are pre-teens or older, as this series doesn’t boast the same crude jokes as “Human Resources” and “Hoops.”

Another strong anchor of the show is Luci (Eric Andre) who is a demon acting as the princess’s lovable but scheming companion. He also often has the best lines: “Being evil is a lot of work. You gotta tempt, you gotta corrupt, you gotta convince people to do bad stuff. It's exhausting.”

Watch on Netflix

'BoJack Horseman'

BoJack Horseman | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Without a doubt, “BoJack Horseman” is one of the more popular animated shows on Netflix for being a mature and smart look at mental health, intergenerational trauma and addiction. All this from a cast of characters with names like Mr. Peanutbutter and Pinky Penguin.

As the titular character falls into a depression after realizing his career as a professor is a far cry from his early days as an actor on the show "Horsin’ Around," we see a range of storylines about BoJack finding validation in one-night stands, recovering from his traumatic upbringing, and reconnecting with someone from his past he never thought was alive (don’t worry, we won’t spoil it here).

Starring Will Arnett, Paul F. Tompkins, Amy Sedaris and Aaron Paul, the show is punchy and confident, and the writing is tight and at turns beautiful. It truly should’ve won more Emmy Awards. Rest assured, you won’t look at how we view fame and self-worth the same when “BoJack” is done with you.

Watch on Netflix