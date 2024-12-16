'Silo' just renewed for season 3 on Apple TV Plus — and season 4 will be the last

Apple TV Plus just confirmed some major "Silo" news. The streamer confirmed in a Dec. 16 press release that "Silo," their hit science fiction drama starring Rebecca Ferguson, has been renewed for two further seasons.

Yes, even though we're only halfway through "Silo" season 2 — new episodes are airing Fridays through January 17, 2025 — Apple's adaptation of Hugh Howey's dystopian trilogy will return for seasons 3 and 4 so that the team can bring us "the complete story".

It's not all good news, 'Silo' fans — season 4 will be the show's last

Don't celebrate too hard. Sure, we know that we're getting "Silo" season 4 ... but thanks to the same announcement, we also know that this fourth season will also bring the show to its "final, thrilling chapter." In other words, "Silo" season 4 will be one of the best Apple TV shows' final outing.

"It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons", said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost.

"With the final two chapters of ‘Silo,’ we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Of her role in the series, Ferguson had this to say: "I've loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with ‘Silo’ since the first episode".

“I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our partners at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale."

It's bittersweet news, to be sure, but also kind of refreshing to know that the "Silo" team has a clear direction for how they want the rest of Yost's story to play out on our screens.

Given how well-received "Silo" has been thus far — the show holds an average 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — it's no real surprise that the streamer's confident enough to announce two further seasons are coming.

It's not even the first time Apple TV Plus has thought long-term about its shows; back in October, they renewed "Slow Horses" for a sixth season, before the fifth had even aired.