7 best video game adaptations to stream right now

Once upon a time, hearing the phrase "video game adaptation" was tantamount to saying "This is going to be a bad movie/show." There have been tons of attempts to bring stories and characters from the video game industry to our screens over the years and, until recently, most of them have fallen flat.

But in recent years, Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services have treated viewers to some seriously good entertainment inspired by or drawn directly from some of the biggest gaming franchises around. Sure, there's still been some serious duds here and there — you only need to look at my "Borderlands" review for proof of that — but it certainly feels like rock-solid video game movies and TV shows are now here to stay.

Here's just a handful of some of the best efforts we've been treated to over the years.

'Arcane'

"Arcane" first hit the scene in 2021, and quickly became one of the most celebrated video game adaptations we'd ever seen. This dramatic animated series functions as an origin story for some of the characters in Riot Games' multiplayer hit, League of Legends.

The steampunk, science fantasy story centers on two sisters, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Powder/Jinx (Ella Purnell), who find themselves on the opposite sites of a conflict between two settlements: the rich, utopian city of Piltover, and its oppressed, undercity counterpart, Zaun. While the pair are thick as thieves to start with, Vi and Jinx end up irrecoverably transformed by how events play out as the two cities teeter on the brink of conflict.

Boasting incredible voice performances and best-in-class animation, "Arcane" is an unmissable series, even if you've never picked up a controller before. Thankfully, "Arcane" season 2 is here to finish the story off in just a couple months.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch it on Netflix

'Castlevania'

"Arcane" might be more lauded as a show, but Netflix's critically acclaimed "Castlevania" animation is no slouch, either.

This dark fantasy saga draws its story from Konami's vampire-slaying saga of the same name and turns it into an action-packed, gruesome, anime-inspired thrill ride. The story takes us hundreds of years to 15th Century Wallachia, wherein Dracula swears vengeance on the human race after they accuse his wife of witchcraft and burn her at the stake.

The vampire lord unleashes hordes of demons upon the nation, terrorizing the population and forcing them to turn to Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the legendary, monster-hunting Belmont clan, for help. The epic saga ran for four seasons before spawning the spin-off "Castlevania: Nocturne", which sees descendant Richter Belmont and his allies attempting to thwart the rise of a Vampire Messiah.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it on Netflix

'Fallout'

Prime Video's "Fallout" TV series is easily one of the best TV shows of the year so far, because it makes full use of the Fallout universe's wild and wacky elements, creatures, and ideas to tell an original, compelling tale out in the Wasteland.

The show primarily revolves around three survivors — Vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell), Brotherhood of Steel squire, Maximus (Aaron Moten), and irradiated bounty hunter, "The Ghoul" (Walton Goggins) — who each attend to overlapping personal missions out in the post-apocalyptic remains of the USA following a nuclear armageddon.

The trio come from completely different walks of life and each approach life in the settlements that have sprung up since very differently. Funny, thrilling, and impeccably crafted, "Fallout" deserves to be held up as one of the very best video game adaptations we've ever had.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it on Prime Video

'Pokémon Concierge'

Pokémon has been on our screens for decades now, and while we've been treated to tons of movies and TV shows over the years that could easily have featured here.

That said, picking the Pokémon anime honestly felt too obvious as a choice for my list, and as much as I personally have a soft spot for "Detective Pikachu," I'm not entirely sure it's quite as good as some of the other projects on this list.

So, to represent this titanic Nintendo franchise, I instead want to spotlight "Pokémon Concierge," an utterly joyous stop-motion Netflix series that arrived right at the end of 2023.

The epitome of the phrase "fun in the sun", this charming animated show invites us to the Pokémon Resort, where workers help Pokémon (and their owners) unwind. It's beautifully put together and moves at a sedate pace. Plot-light and vibe-heavy, it showcases the adorable critters' cuddlier, sillier sides, and chiefly exists to remind viewers of all ages to slow down and take a load off every once in awhile.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch on Netflix

'Sonic the Hedgehog'

Although the initial design of the titular character didn't quite work, Jeff Fowler's 2020 "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie ended up being a fun diversion starring the supersonic SEGA mascot (voiced by Ben Schwartz).

In this first flick, he makes his way to our world and settles in Green Hills, Montana after a tragedy on a distant planet. On Earth, he crosses paths with the local sheriff, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), who helps him take on his nefarious nemesis, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

It's an entertaining and fittingly speedy family caper that impressed fans and made bank at the box office, spawning a slew of future sequels. If you find you like Sonic's schtick, there's plenty more to enjoy. "Sonic 2" introduced the world to a version of Knuckles voiced by none other than Idris Elba (who subsequently got his own Paramount Plus show). And later this year, we're getting "Sonic 3", a threequel that's bringing Keanu Reeves on board as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Watch on Paramount Plus

'The Last Of Us'

In 2013, Naughty Dog published The Last Of Us, a post-apocalyptic adventure that follows two survivors, Joel and Ellie, across a version of America ravaged by a fungal pandemic, one which transformed much of the population into zombie-like monsters. It's a terrifying, thrilling journey, one that tells a moving, deeply human tale.

A decade later, Max's live-action adaptation of "The Last Of Us" brought Joel and Ellie's story to the small screen, perfectly recapturing the emotion from the original game while also reimagining and/or expanding elements from what came before. The series deserves all the praise and awards it earned and then some, thanks to excellent performances, emotive writing, and stunning production design. It's truly a must-watch; give me "The Last Of Us" season 2 right now!

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch it on Max

'Werewolves Within'

"Werewolves Within" is quite possibly the strangest adaptation on this entire list. Even occasional gamers will be familiar with the likes of franchise mascots like Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, or Pikachu, but I'd wager not everyone who's seen this horror-comedy even knew it was based on a Mafia-style mystery game.

The hilarious horror whodunnit eschews the game's medieval setting in favor of the small town of Beaverfield. New arrival Finn Wheeler (Sam Richardson) arrives in town to become the new forest ranger.

It might look like a quiet town to begin with, but things take a turn for the worse when some of the squabbling residents start being picked off by the werewolf living among them. As hysteria sets in and the body count rises, the remaining residents continue to rub one another up the wrong way, and things descend into chaos. It's got laughs and enough twists to keep you entertained right through till the credits roll.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Watch it on AMC Plus