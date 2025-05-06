Looking for Netflix streaming inspiration? One of my first ports of call is the streaming service's top 10 list.

Sure, you can't guarantee that what's trending on Netflix will deserve a spot on your watchlist, but you'll almost certainly find at least one worthwhile watch this way.

That's exactly why we keep a close eye on the Netflix Top 10 list and regularly call out the best three shows that have risen through the ranks.

You can find more details about our top picks below. Not seen anything you like? Check out the best new shows and movies coming to Netflix we'd stream this week.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 as of 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Black Mirror'

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Impressively, "Black Mirror" is still clinging to a spot within the Netflix top 10 shows list, even though "Black Mirror" season 7 arrived almost a month ago.

The latest instalment of Charlie Brooker's twisted sci-fi anthology tackles everything from predatory subscription services and another episode connected to eccentric game developer Colin Ritman (Will Poulter) to a full-blown sequel to "USS Callister" and an ep dealing with as gaslighting and the Mandela effect.

Watch "Black Mirror" on Netflix now

'The Four Seasons'

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Four Seasons" is Netflix's latest comedy from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield — and it's rocketed straight to the No. 1 spot within days of release.

The series is a fresh adaptation of the 1981 movie of the same name and revolves around a collection of six old friends (played by a stacked cast featuring Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, and Marco Calvani) who head off on a relaxing weekend getaway.

Their world is upended when one of the three couples reveals they're about to split up. Across a year, we follow the friends on four separate vacations and see how this affects their new dynamic.

Watch "The Four Seasons" on Netflix now

'You'

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's psychological thriller series "You" returned for one final season in late April, and the series is still sitting near the top of the streamer's chart.

"You" season 5 sees a now-rich Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returning to New York City.

He's currently leading a peaceful new life with his family, a couple of years after leaving London. However, the sudden appearance of the free-spirited Bronte (Madeline Brewer) threatens to shatter Joe's perfect facade and could cause him to reconsider his new direction...

Watch "You" on Netflix now

Full Netflix Top 10 right now

"The Four Seasons" "You" "The Eternaut" "Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor" "Ransom Canyon" "Turning Point: The Vietnam War" "Battle Camp" "Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight" "Black Mirror" "Cheat: Unfinished Business"