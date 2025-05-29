5 best Netflix sci-fi movies to stream right now

Whenever you're in the mood for a movie night that feels out of this world, Netflix has a solid lineup of sci-fi flicks ready to transport you.

From time-travel twists to city-crushing monsters, these films deliver big thrills while exploring bold ideas from far-off worlds — and they’re all just a click away, conveniently available on one streaming service.

Whether you're a longtime sci-fi fan or just craving something a little strange and spectacular, we've rounded up some of the best sci-fi movies currently streaming on Netflix. These picks offer action, imagination, and maybe even a glimpse of the future. So cue one up while you're waiting for little green men to beam you up and say hello.

'The Adam Project'

The Adam Project | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set in a future where time travel exists but comes with heavy consequences, "The Adam Project" follows a seasoned pilot from 2050 (Ryan Reynolds) who crash-lands in 2022 while trying to stop a catastrophic future.

Instead of arriving where he planned, he ends up face-to-face with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell). Together, the two versions of Adam team up to unravel a dangerous conspiracy, reconnect with their late father (Mark Ruffalo) and come to terms with the losses that defined both versions of their lives.

Watch on Netflix

'Godzilla Minus One'

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Godzilla returns in this reimagining of the iconic monster’s origins, set against the backdrop of post-World War II Japan. The movie finds a disgraced kamikaze pilot grappling with guilt and survivor’s remorse, who finds himself facing a new terror. Surprise! It's a towering, radioactive beast capable of flattening entire cities.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And he's rampaging right toward the most densely populated area with the intent to destroy. As Japan struggles to rebuild, Godzilla complicates matters further by popping up yet again where he really doesn't belong.

Watch on Netflix

'Melancholia'

Some sci-fi movies are slow burns on purpose, and they work all the better for it. "Melancholia" explores themes of depression and the end of the world, both figuratively and literally.

The story unfolds in two parts, following two sisters, Justine (Kirsten Dunst) and Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg), as a newly discovered planet, ominously named Melancholia, threatens to collide with Earth. As it continues to draw near, both women find their worlds unraveling in different ways. Justine spirals inward, numbed by a crushing sense of despair. Claire grows more panicked and desperate to preserve a sense of order and hope.

What happens to the entirety of the human race? You'll have to watch and find out.

Watch on Netflix

'Oxygen'

Oxygen | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Oxygen" finds a woman (Mélanie Laurent) regaining consciousness inside a sealed cryogenic pod with no memory of who she is or how she got there. With oxygen levels rapidly depleting and only a cryptic AI interface named M.I.L.O. responding to her questions, every second soon turns into a race for her survival.

She tries to fight back while staying calm, but there are too many questions to process. Why is she there? What's outside? And what will happen if she makes it there?

Watch on Netflix

'The Midnight Sky'

THE MIDNIGHT SKY starring George Clooney | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

George Clooney is Augustine Lofthouse, a terminally ill scientist stationed at a remote Arctic research facility. With Earth in ruins, his final mission is a desperate one: Warn a crew of astronauts returning from a mission to Jupiter’s moon that there’s nothing left for them on their home planet.

Augustine discovers a young girl named Iris (Caoilinn Springall), whose presence helps him to complete his task. But where did Iris come from, and what is her true nature? You'll be second-guessing yourself throughout the entire film, told through two perspectives, all the way through the end.

Watch on Netflix