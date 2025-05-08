Netflix just got one of the funniest action-comedy movies I’ve seen in ages — and it’s 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Sometimes great movies slip through the cracks. Not because they’re lacking in charm, heart, or punch, but because timing, budget, or plain luck just doesn’t line up.

“The Paper Tigers” is one of those movies that you probably haven’t heard of. Released in 2020 with a modest budget and an even humbler marketing push, it never got the attention it truly deserved. But like any good underdog story, it’s getting a second chance and this time it’s on U.S. Netflix. I have to admit that I didn't even know about this movie until I saw it in Netflix's lineup this month.

If you’re a “Cobra Kai” fan, or eagerly counting the days until “Karate Kid: Legends” hits theaters, this should be right up your street. Hell, if you just love a solid story about redemption, friendship, and a couple of aging martial artists trying to throw a roundhouse kick without throwing out their back, then add this one to your watchlist.

Honestly, it’s got more soul than most blockbusters and enough punch (literally) to leave a lasting impression. So, here’s why “The Paper Tigers” needs to be at the top of your Netflix queue right now…

What is ‘The Paper Tigers’ about?

Danny (Alain Uy), Hing (Ron Yuan), and Jim (Mykel Shannon Jenkins) are three childhood friends and were once celebrated as “The Three Tigers” under their revered kung fu master, Sifu Cheung (Roger Yuan).

Now in their 40s, the trio has drifted apart, each grappling with personal challenges: Danny struggles with fatherhood and a demanding job, Hing deals with a physical injury, and Jim has distanced himself from his martial arts roots.

Their lives take a turn when they learn of Sifu Cheung's sudden death, initially deemed natural. However, suspicions arise about foul play, prompting the estranged friends to reunite and investigate their master's demise. Soon they confront past rivalries, rekindle their brotherhood, and attempt to revive their long-neglected kung fu skills.

Why you should stream ‘The Paper Tigers’ on Netflix

There’s something weirdly comforting about watching three washed-up martial artists limp their way through a fight scene. The premise alone had me curious and I figured, if nothing else, it’d be a fun ride so I gave this action-comedy a chance. Clearly I made a good choice.

“The Paper Tigers” has a homemade feel to it, and that’s partly because of its low budget. You won’t find slick special effects or tightly polished fight choreography like you do in “Cobra Kai” or other action-heavy movies, but that quality makes it shine in such a saturated genre.

Instead, it leans into something more honest — what it looks like when life beats you up a bit, but you still show up and try anyway. That’s what makes it such a great (and incredibly entertaining) watch because we can all relate just a little bit.

The one thing I appreciated most about “The Paper Tigers” is how it manages to stay grounded, even when the comedy ramps up and crosses into corny territory. Despite the comedy aspect, this movie chooses to lean into the awkward, honest parts of growing older and trying to reclaim pieces of who you used to be.

The three leads are old friends, each wrestling with real adult stuff like jobs, parenting, and bruised egos. And, somehow, there’s still so much heart in the way they bumble their way back into kung fu. Clearly this cast had a great time on set because the humor feels natural, which really worked for me since I don’t usually go for comedies.

One of my favorite scenes, and arguably the best, is when they get into their first real fight in years. They square off in a parking lot ready to prove they’ve still “got it.” And within seconds they’re gasping for air, slipping on gravel, and throwing stiff kicks because someone pulled a muscle. The fight choreography leans into their rustiness on purpose and I think it’s effective for crafting a genuinely engaging story.

Despite really enjoying “The Paper Tigers,” some of the problems were hard to ignore. The script gets a little clunky in places, and you can tell the actors are sometimes working hard to make the dialogue land. The tone also flips between heartfelt and kind of cheesy which might put some people off. But I guess I can put that down to its charm.

I’m not the only one who found something to enjoy in this movie. It has 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers also giving it a high score of 93%. The site’s critics consensus reads: “The Paper Tigers blends action, comedy, and heart to produce a fresh martial arts movie with plenty of throwback charm.”

You can stream "The Paper Tigers" on Netflix now.