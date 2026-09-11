Everybody's forgotten that 'Psycho' has a sequel. I finally watched it — and it wasn't what I expected at all

Some films become so iconic that they permanently imprint themselves on pop culture, living on through remakes, spinoffs, Halloween costumes and characters that linger long after the credits roll. While I can't recall the first time I saw "Psycho," I'll never forget how deeply it resonated with me, instantly becoming one of my all-time favorite horror movies.

The 1960 original was never intended to spawn a franchise like "Halloween" or "Final Destination." Yet somewhere along the way, director Richard Franklin and screenwriter Tom Holland saw the potential for a deeper story. All these years later, I finally sat down to watch the 1983 sequel. While "Psycho II" can't quite match its legendary predecessor, it still offers plenty to enjoy.

Starring Anthony Perkins as an adult Norman Bates and Vera Miles returning as Lila Crane (sister to Norman's most famous victim, Marion), "Psycho II" breathes fresh life into a familiar story, anchored by the iconic, creepy backdrop of the Bates Motel. And though it's been somewhat forgotten, it's well worth a watch.

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What is 'Psycho 2' about?

The story picks up 22 years after the original. Having been found not guilty by reason of insanity, Norman Bates (Perkins) is declared sane and released from the mental institution. Unsurprisingly, Lila strongly protests his freedom, though Norman finds an ally in his gentle, supportive psychiatrist, Dr. Raymond (Robert Loggia). What could possibly go wrong?

Psycho II (1983) Official Trailer - Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Upon returning home, Norman discovers that the Bates Motel has been run by a sleazy manager, Warren Toomey (Dennis Franz), who turned the property into a den of iniquity. Horrified, Norman fires Toomey and sets out to reclaim his home, aiming to restore it to its former glory.

While washing dishes at a nearby diner to support himself, Norman befriends a sympathetic young woman named Mary (Meg Tilly). Though Norman is genuinely dedicated to building a normal life, peace proves elusive. The shadow of his mother still looms large: cryptic notes signed "Mother" begin appearing, along with sightings of a figure in her clothes standing at the house windows. Then, the bodies start piling up. It leaves us to wonder: has Norman relapsed into his old habits, or is someone setting him up?

Why I recommend you stream 'Psycho II'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Following in the footsteps of a masterpiece is a daunting task, but Franklin — a self-proclaimed Hitchcock devotee — manages to pay loving homage to the original. His respect for the source material shines through in the film's camerawork, which mirrors Hitchcock's signature sweeping camera movements.

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It also goes without saying that without Perkins returning to the role, this film never would have worked — or happened at all. He steps back into Norman’s shoes effortlessly, retaining the character's familiar nervous quirks and tics while adding a quiet maturity fitting for a man who spent two decades in an asylum. Norman's earnest struggle to go straight adds a fascinating layer of sympathy to the plot.

That said, brace yourself for significantly more explicit bloodshed. Where Hitchcock relied on restraint and clever editing to let the audience's imagination fill in the blanks, Franklin leans directly into the visceral '80s slasher aesthetic.

If you view the original "Psycho" as untouchable sacrilege, you might want to skip this one; you'll likely be disappointed. But if you're a broad horror fan who appreciates a well-crafted '80s thriller, "Psycho II" is a surprisingly worthy trip back to the motel.

Stream "Psycho II" on AMC+

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