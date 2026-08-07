Netflix is offering binge-watchers plenty of options this weekend. If you want to spend the next couple of days glued to your couch, streaming some compelling shows, there are plenty of options on the world’s biggest streaming service.

The latest arrivals include the new season of addictive teen drama, “My Life with the Walter Boys.” Sure, it’s glossy and highly melodramatic, but the show’s fanbase wouldn’t have it any other way. There’s also a new comedy series from the mind of Rick Gervais, and you shouldn’t overlook a true crime docuseries that has taken the platform by storm.

To save you from spending half your weekend trying to find something to watch, I’ve rounded up three new Netflix shows worthy of consideration.

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‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 3

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’ll confess. I’m not an active watcher of “My Life with the Walter Boys,” but still, I’m probably going to be spending much of my weekend in Silver Falls. My partner is an avid viewer, and clearly isn’t alone, as this Netflix teen drama has picked up quite the passionate fanbase over the years. It returned for its third season of messy melodrama earlier this week.

The series centers on Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who moves to the aforementioned Silver Falls after her family dies in a car accident. Once there, she gets involved with the Walter family and, predictably, various love triangles and family crises follow. It’s a comfort-watch show for many, and the type of series you can lazily watch all weekend.

Watch "My Life with the Walter Boys" on Netflix now

‘Ricky Gervais Alley Cats’

Ricky Gervais' Alley Cats | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix really wants you to know that its new adult animated series comes from the mind of Ricky Gervais. His name has been splashed across all the marketing materials, and even it’s listed as “Rickey Gervais Alley Cats” on the platform’s August slate. Whether Gervais is a selling point or a sign to steer clear will be a matter of personal taste for each subscriber.

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Gervais’s latest Netflix original comedy series sees him write, direct and voice the lead character Gus in an animated show all about…well, the clue is in the name: alley cats. The series follows a pack of stray cats running wild across a city and getting into all sorts of misadventures. It might look like a cartoon, but as Gervais fans will know, it’s not for kids.

Watch "Ricky Gervais Alley Cats" on Netflix now

‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’

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The true crime genre has a tight grip on Netflix subscribers, with “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare” merely the latest docuseries about a chilling real-life crime to hold the platform’s No. 1 position for several days. If you like your true crime, then this three-part series is an essential watch, and with its smaller episode count, you might just polish it off in a single sitting. Not convinced by the genre? Then this isn’t the show to change your mind.

You probably know the score if you’ve seen any true crime doc before; “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare” explores the murder of four college students in November 2022. Using archive footage and interviews from people close to the case, it sets out a timeline from the night of the killings to the suspect’s eventual arrest and imprisonment. It’s grisly stuff, but for true crime fans, the more harrowing the tale, the more interesting the doc.

Watch "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare" on Netflix now

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