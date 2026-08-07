3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend (August 7-9)
Your next streaming pick
We’re already approaching the second weekend of August, and for me, that means we’re only getting closer to the colder weather. I’m very much in the mindset of staying indoors with a hot drink and watching a bunch of movies rather than basking in the sun, and if you’re the same, Netflix has dropped a bunch of new films this week that are worth adding to your weekend watchlist.
But understandably, deciding what to stream next can be frustrating, so I’ve gone through Netflix’s lineup and picked out three movies that are well worth watching this weekend.
That includes Greta Lee’s new sci-fi thriller about a family trapped inside their home with a mysterious force outside, a brilliantly made comedy-drama, and a spooky sequel to one of the biggest video game adaptations. So, here are the movies you should stream this weekend on Netflix.
‘The Last House’ (2026)
Netflix’s biggest movie release this week is “The Last House,” a sci-fi thriller starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura as a couple who find themselves mysteriously trapped inside their own home. I love a good single-location thriller, especially when it has a strong central cast and a premise that promises plenty of claustrophobic tension. This has all the ingredients to be one of Netflix’s best originals of 2026 so far, though it could just as easily end up being one of its biggest disappointments. I'm really hoping it’s the former, for my own sanity.
Jason (Wagner Moura) and Riley (Greta Lee) are living an ordinary life with their two children when they wake to discover they are inexplicably trapped inside their home. Every exit is sealed, the outside world has become unreachable, and an unknown force prevents anyone from escaping. As minutes turn into days and weeks, the family must ration dwindling supplies, adapt their home for survival, and uncover clues about the mysterious presence surrounding them.
Watch "The Last House" on Netflix
‘Eighth Grade’ (2018)
I’m sure we’ve all had our awkward phases growing up, and I know I certainly had a lack of confidence when I was a bit younger! “Eighth Grade” is one of the few films that takes such a universal experience and does something genuinely meaningful with it. This comedy-drama follows a young teen experiencing the relatable uncertainty of being stuck between who you were and who you’re becoming. Plus, it clearly resonated with many, earning a staggering 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.
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Kayla Day (Elsie Fisher) is a shy 13-year-old navigating the final week of eighth grade before starting high school. Although she posts upbeat motivational videos online, she struggles to connect with classmates in person and often feels invisible at school. Hoping to reinvent herself, Kayla accepts invitations to social events, forms an unexpected friendship, and faces a series of awkward, uncomfortable situations that push her beyond her comfort zone. At home, her supportive single father does his best to help as she prepares for the next chapter of her life.
Watch "Eighth Grade" on Netflix
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ (2025)
It’s quite ironic that I’m putting “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” on this list considering how much I disliked it, but given that it’s adapted from one of the biggest game franchises and earned over $200 million at the box office, I’m sure there are plenty of viewers who are interested. Being a huge fan of the games and the incredible lore that brings them to life, it’s a shame I didn’t connect with either movie adaptation (they shouldn’t be PG-13), but I can appreciate that fans simply want to step inside this world on the big screen.
“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” takes place one year after the events of the first film. Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth about Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza hidden from Mike’s younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), who still feels connected to the animatronic characters she encountered before. When Abby secretly returns to find Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, she sets off a chain of events that brings forgotten secrets back to the surface.
Watch "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" on Netflix
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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