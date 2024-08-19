'Dune: Prophecy' release date window, cast and everything we know so far

The world of "Dune" is about to expand once again with the upcoming release of "Dune: Prophecy" near the end of this year, and it's set to be released on one of the best streaming services, Max. Originally titled "Dune: The Sisterhood," it will be based on Herbert and Kevin J Anderson’s first novel in their Great Schools of Dune prequel trilogy.

Following the success of Denis Villeneuve's cinematic adaptation of Herbert's iconic sci-fi saga, this latest installment promises to explore the history of Arrakis, the noble houses, and most importantly, the Sisterhood.

So far, we’ve gotten two "Dune: Prophecy" teaser trailers with a majority of the cast confirmed, but the coming months will probably bring a full-length trailer that really delves into what to expect from the show. For now, we’ve gathered the latest updates on casting, plot developments and even rumored insights into the episode guide. And as the release date approaches, we’ll continue to come back to this page with exciting updates.

Without further ado, here’s what you need to know about this highly anticipated continuation of the legendary saga, coming to Max very soon.

The first teaser trailer for "Dune: Prophecy" revealed a release date window of September, October or November of this year. However, the most recent trailer did confirm the series will hit the small screen sometime in November 2024. This means we don’t have long to wait until the highly anticipated prequel series comes to Max.

It’s also likely that this series will have a weekly episode release, much like "House of the Dragon." Therefore, the final episode could air sometime in December.

IMDb has already listed the names for the first three episodes (and it seems as though there will be six episodes in total). These names include "The Hidden Hand", "Two Wolves" and "Sisterhood Above All." It’s not confirmed whether these are the real titles.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Dune: Prophecy' cast

(Image credit: Max)

"Dune: Prophecy" has actually undergone quite a few major casting changes since the spinoff was ordered back in 2019 by Legendary Television. Following some creative overhauls, the final cast list was confirmed between November 2022 and June 2023. Alison Schapker became the showrunner with Anna Foerster serving as director for multiple episodes.

There are quite a few characters in this prequel series, with only some of them taking on recurring roles. However, don't expect to see Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya or Rebecca Ferguson, since this show takes place 10,000 years before their time.

Here’s every confirmed cast member:

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Sisterhood

as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Sisterhood Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, a soldier who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood

as Desmond Hart, a soldier who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, who manages a fragile peace within the Corrino Empire

as Emperor Javicco Corrino, who manages a fragile peace within the Corrino Empire Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Valya's sister and a Reverend Mother

as Tula Harkonnen, Valya's sister and a Reverend Mother Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, a princess dealing with the pressures of her responsibility as heir to the Golden Lion Throne

as Princess Ynez, a princess dealing with the pressures of her responsibility as heir to the Golden Lion Throne Tabu as Sister Francesca, the Emperor's former lover

as Sister Francesca, the Emperor's former lover Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino

as Empress Natalya, a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline, an acolyte who carries fervent religion to her training at the Sisterhood

as Sister Emeline, an acolyte who carries fervent religion to her training at the Sisterhood Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, the illegitimate son of Javicco

as Constantine Corrino, the illegitimate son of Javicco Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen, a fierce, unpredictable acolyte in training at the Sisterhood School

as Sister Jen, a fierce, unpredictable acolyte in training at the Sisterhood School Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, a strong-willed Fremen woman

as Mikaela, a strong-willed Fremen woman Jihae as Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo, the Emperor's Truthsayer

as Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo, the Emperor's Truthsayer Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia, a talented and ambitious acolyte at the Sisterhood

as Sister Theodosia, a talented and ambitious acolyte at the Sisterhood Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides, a Swordmaster to a Great House

as Keiran Atreides, a Swordmaster to a Great House Chloe Lea as Lila, the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood School

as Lila, the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood School Camilla Beeput as Reverend Mother Dorotea, the founder and leader of the schismatic Orthodox Sisterhood

as Reverend Mother Dorotea, the founder and leader of the schismatic Orthodox Sisterhood Callum Coates as Lord Hagal, who leads the home of House Hagal

as Lord Hagal, who leads the home of House Hagal Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen, a rising politician from a once-great family

First look at Tabu as Sister Francesca in ‘DUNE: PROPHECY’ series. pic.twitter.com/IrNYBsAKrsAugust 13, 2024

'Dune: Prophecy' plot

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

"Dune: Prophecy" is set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) ascent to power, focusing on two sisters from House Harkonnen as they navigate challenges that threaten the future of humanity and pave the way for the creation of the Bene Gesserit order.

This prequel series is inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune," written by Brian Herbert, son of the original "Dune" author Frank Herbert, along with Kevin J. Anderson. It dives deep into the rich lore of the “Dune” universe, expanding on the foundations laid by the novel to explore the origins of key characters and institutions that are crucial to the saga.

The latest trailer spotlights the early years of the Bene Gesserit, highlighting their internal power struggles and strategic maneuvering across the vastness of space. As the trailer mentioned: "You wish to serve the great houses and shape the flow of power. You must first exert power over yourself."

"Dune: Prophecy" unfolds from the perspective of the Bene Gesserit, a secretive order of women who have honed extraordinary abilities through their mastery of both body and mind. As they navigate the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, they work skillfully to advance their own hidden agendas, leading them to the planet Arrakis.

The official synopsis reads: "10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

'Dune: Prophecy' trailers

Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser - Influence | Max - YouTube Watch On

Max released the first official teaser trailer back in May when announcing the prequel series was coming to the streamer this fall. It's only a minute and 30 seconds long, but it did give us a decent look at the characters.

To put it straight, the teaser looks stunning, not to mention thrilling. Instantly from the warm tones and classic ambient music, we know it’s in the world of “Dune." The spaceships, costumes and cult-like shots of the Sisterhood throw us into this universe while giving us a brief insight into what’s coming.

Then, in July, another teaser trailer drops alongside the confirmed release date of November 2024. In the newest sneak peek, Emily Watson's character Valya discusses how to control the "flow of power." Another member of the Bene Gesserit warns a group, saying, "The more influence our Sisterhood gains, the more enemies we make."

We also see how the Sisterhood's influence is increasing over the "levers of power," but Valya acknowledges that their hold is still weak. She tells her sister Tula: "I am trying to protect the Imperium. Sacrifices must be made."

Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser 2 - Control | Max - YouTube Watch On

Can't wait for this prequel series? Stream both "Dune" movies on Max or check out these five best movies like "Dune."