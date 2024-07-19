'The Penguin' release date, trailer, cast and everything you need to know

"The Penguin" is the first of two live-action DC Comics treats coming our way in 2024.

Before Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are united in Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux" in theaters this October (and after "Batman: Caped Crusader" hits Prime Video), we're returning to Matt Reeves' grim vision of Gotham City for "The Penguin", a new HBO and Max original TV series.

Set in the immediate aftermath of everything that happened in "The Batman", this eight-part series continues that saga by putting Colin Farrell's secondary bad guy in focus. And from what Farrell said when the series was first announced, he's very excited to be back for more chaos.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for "The Batman" is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of [Oz Cobb]", Farrell said in a statement. "I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem".

Just a few weeks after a new teaser trailer landed, we're due to learn more about "The Penguin" at San Diego Comic-Con very soon. Need a refresher on what we've learned so far? Here's everything we know about "The Penguin" so far.

"The Penguin" is coming to HBO and Max in September 2024, per the latest official teaser. When we get a more precise release date, we'll be sure to include it here.

Originally, the show was being billed as a "Max Original", though earlier in July (per Variety), the HBO team managed to renegotiate international deals that meant both "The Penguin" and "Dune: Prophecy" could stream on on Max and air on HBO

The city will be his. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell is #ThePenguin in the new Max Original Series coming this September to Max. pic.twitter.com/AYAS5ULQr2June 20, 2024

'The Penguin' cast?

Being set in Matt Reeves' version of Gotham, "The Penguin" naturally sees Colin Farrell reprising the title role of Oz Cobb. But who else is in "The Penguin" cast? Well, the cast list also includes:

Criston Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar

Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti

Shoreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni

Deirdre O'Connell as Francis Cobb

Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

James Madio as Milos Grapa

Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone

Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone

Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo

Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush

'The Penguin' trailers

HBO hasn't been shy about teasing us with footage from "The Penguin," as we've already seen a number of trailers for the upcoming show.

Below, we've embedded the most recent teaser. It was released in June 2024 and gave us our clearest idea of the plot and introduced us to Criston Milioti's imposing mafioso, Sofia Falcone. From what we've seen so far, this is shaping up to be a grimy crime caper worth watching.

The Penguin | Official Teaser 2 | Max

If you're desperate to see as much from the show as possible, you can also find links to the other teaser trailers that HBO has put out so far:

'The Penguin' plot: What's the spin-off about?

If you were hoping for an official synopsis, you're out of luck. The Max landing page for "The Penguin" simply reads: "Starring Colin Farrell, this HBO Original series continues the epic crime saga Matt Reeves began with "The Batman." It doesn't exactly give us much to work with, does it?

Going by the trailers (which you can find later in this article), we know that the series chiefly follows Oz Cobb as he wages war against rival Gotham crime families. That war also sees him crossing paths with Sofia Falcone ... though it's unclear exactly what kind of working relationship the duo will have just yet.

Back in 2022, Max's Head of Originals, Sarah Aubrey, gave us an idea of the show's core idea in an interview with Variety. "The goal of this is to show what Oz's life is like and that's very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can, As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions," Aubrey said.

"It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have."

How is "The Penguin" shaping up?

From what we've seen so far, "The Penguin" certainly looks like a compelling spin-off. We still don't really know all that much about the show, but it's had the appearance of being a gritty, grounded crime drama from the off. Also, as a big fan of Reeves' aesthetic for "The Batman", I'm glad it looks like that look's been preserved here.

I'm also hoping that the series will set the stage in one way or another for "The Batman 2". Surely, if Oz manages to establish himself as a major new player, he's only going to be a bigger problem for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, right?