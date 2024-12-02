Hulu and Disney Plus bundle is just $2.99 a month for Cyber Monday — how to get this deal before it's gone

Black Friday may have come and gone, but the savings aren’t over just yet. Hulu and Disney Plus are keeping the excitement alive this Cyber Monday with their incredible deal of $2.99 a month for both services (with ads). This stunning discount — down from the usual $10.99 per month — is still available, but it won’t last much longer.

This unbeatable deal is available for a full year, but it’s only sticking around until the end of Cyber Monday (December 3 at 3:00 AM ET).

Disney Plus/Hulu Duo Basic Bundle: $2.99 per month

This streaming bundle is, hands down, one of the best deals I’ve seen. For just $2.99 a month, you get access to two amazing streaming services for an entire year. Personally, I can’t get enough of Hulu originals like “Only Murders in the Building” and "Tell Me Lies", and now I'm even more eager to watch the critically-acclaimed drama-thriller "Say Nothing". You can also stream the new "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" on Disney Plus, along with the new animation "Dream Productions" set in the world of "Inside Out."

Hulu (with ads): $0.99 per month

If you love streaming quality content, this deal is an absolute steal. I mean, you'll only be paying only $12 for an entire year of Hulu, which seems too good to pass up. What really sets Hulu apart from other services like Netflix are its next-day airings of cable and broadcast TV shows. If you’ve been thinking about cutting the cord on traditional cable, Hulu makes it so easy to keep up with your favorite shows without missing a beat.

Don’t miss your chance to unlock Hulu’s best shows and originals alongside Disney Plus’s blockbuster movies and exclusive content while saving $8 every month. Over the course of a year, that’s a total of $96 in your pocket, and you won’t need to pay for the year upfront.

These streaming deals are still live, but with Cyber Monday wrapping up soon, they won’t be available for much longer (and you won't want to regret grabbing this bundle). Once you’ve grabbed this offer, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals to discover even more ways to save.

If you’re new to streaming or haven’t subscribed in a while, now’s your chance to score big! Disney Plus and Hulu (both with ads) are offering a special bundle for eligible subscribers, including those who canceled their plans more than a month ago.

To take advantage of this deal, make sure you qualify by either being a new subscriber or having canceled your subscription at least a month ago. Signing up is simple — just follow the instructions on the Disney Plus website or Hulu's website to create an account. Once subscribed, you’ll gain access to both Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads) at the discounted rate.

Disney Plus and Hulu offer fantastic value individually, with Disney Plus starting at $9.99 a month for the ad-supported plan and $15.99 a month for the ad-free version, while Hulu is typically priced at $9.99 a month with ads or $19.99 for an entire year. But why pay full price when you can get both services together for less than $3 a month?

This bundle is not only a steal but also comes packed with thousands of hours of binge-worthy shows, hit movies and exclusive content. After we tested Disney Plus and gave it four stars in our review, we can confidently say it’s one of the best streaming deals ever.

Hulu also stands out as a top option, as it offers an impressive lineup of channels at a competitive price, coupled with access to Hulu’s extensive streaming library. Plus, the inclusion of unlimited DVR storage adds incredible value, ensuring you never miss your favorite shows.

Now that Cyber Monday is here, it's time to grab an awesome streaming deal that’s over 72% off. Trust me, you won’t want to miss this – it’s the kind of offer that only comes around once a year (and it's perfect considering what streaming costs nowadays). Grab your this Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for $2.99 a month before it’s gone!