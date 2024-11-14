Hulu's new drama thriller just dropped — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

FX’s newest thriller-drama “Say Nothing” has finally arrived on Hulu, and it’s already earned a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For fans of dramas that dabble in true crime and historical fiction, this one might just be your next binge.

This show is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s non-fiction book “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” and delves into a period of violent conflict in Northern Ireland from the late 1960s through the 1990s. This series has all the right ingredients for an instant hit: suspenseful storytelling, layered characters and a genuinely haunting feel.

If you’re someone who enjoys a deep drama that also turns into a brutal thriller, this show could be exactly what you’re looking for on the streaming service. Here’s everything to know about “Say Nothing” and what critics are saying about it…

How to watch 'Say Nothing' online from anywhere.

What is ‘Say Nothing’ about?

Say Nothing | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

“Say Nothing” focuses on the 1972 abduction and murder of Jean McConville, a widowed mother of ten whose abduction by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) set off a chain of events that left a lasting impact on Northern Ireland. Through her story, the narrative reveals how decades of political turmoil affected individuals across society, along with the intense emotional and societal costs of enforced silence in a politically charged and dangerous environment.

The series features Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price and Hazel Doupe as Marian Price, two young women who rose to prominence as symbols of the IRA’s radical movement. Anthony Boyle portrays Brendan Hughes, a compelling yet internally conflicted military tactician. Meanwhile, Josh Finan takes on the role of Gerry Adams, a strategic political figure known for later negotiating peace agreements, although he has consistently denied any direct connection to the IRA.

‘Say Nothing’ reviews — here’s why critics are loving it

“Say Nothing” currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (November 14). This score comes from 13 reviews, and it’s impressive to say the least. Of course, the rating could change the more critics review it over time.

Dan Einav from Financial Times said: “It is a story of national tragedy and individual trauma, youthful radicalism and abiding regret, that shifts between different vantage points yet never flinches from the vicious cycle of violence.” Meanwhile, Daily Telegraph’s Benji Wilson stated it should be “watched as a whole, because it soon develops into something more elegiac and profound.”

Adam Morgan had plenty of praise to offer in their review on Esquire : “Say Nothing is excellent, downright exhilarating TV.” They went on to say: “FX has turned the true story of Say Nothing into one of the best series of 2024 — a stunning blend of Derry Girls and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy that nails the tone, pacing, and suspense of Keefe’s masterpiece.”

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Even though it has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, not every critic is on the same page. The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan said: “Say Nothing is a compelling but fatally flawed account of the Troubles, as it makes little attempt to hide its sympathies.”

Phillip Maciak from The New Republic enjoyed the show but thought it could’ve been longer: “Everything this show does well could be expanded, and everything it does poorly, it does in a rush. With nine episodes, Say Nothing is a gutting and grand limited series; with 30 episodes it could have been something really special.”

Should you stream ‘Say Nothing’?

(Image credit: FX/ Disney+)

“Say Nothing” has all the elements of a compelling historical thriller-drama, and clearly critics are loving it. If you’re interested in gripping narratives filled with political intrigue, powerful performances at its center and a deeper look at the complexities of loyalty and silence, this show deserves a spot on your watchlist. Plus, a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is pretty rare nowadays.

Stream all nine episodes of “Say Nothing” on Hulu now.