How to watch 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' online — stream online from anywhere

The franchise that just keeps on giving delivers yet another iteration with "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" – essentially, "The Goonies" in space for a new generation. This latest spin-off and gateway show for the whole Star Wars experience is set in the same time frame as "The Mandalorian".

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' - Streaming details "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premieres on Disney Plus on Monday, December 2 with the first two episodes.

► Time: 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT

► New episodes: Tuesdays (U.S.) / Wednesdays (U.K.)

• Global stream — Disney+

Did I mention "The Goonies"? The plot for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" sees the aforementioned kids in accidental possession of a relic of the Old Republic and pirates on their trail. Along the way they make unexpected allies.

It's ’80's adventure caper all the way (check out the image above) which is kind of fitting as the time frame it shares with "The Mandalorian" is just after the events that unfolded in "Return of the Jedi" - the big Star Wars movie of 1983.

How to watch 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' on Disney Plus

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" first two episodes debut on Disney Plus on Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

How to watch 'Skeleton Crew' on Disney Plus worldwide

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.

Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$7.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' - Episode guide

The first two episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" hit Disney Plus on Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here's the episode schedule in full:

Episodes 1 & 2 - Monday, Dec 2 (U.S.): Title TBA

Monday, Dec 2 (U.S.): Title TBA Episode 3 - Tuesday, Dec 10 (U.S.): TBA

Tuesday, Dec 10 (U.S.): TBA Episode 4 - Tuesday, Dec 17 (U.S.): TBA

Tuesday, Dec 17 (U.S.): TBA Episode 5 - Tuesday, Dec 24 (U.S.): TBA

Tuesday, Dec 24 (U.S.): TBA Episode 6 - Tuesday, Dec 31 (U.S.): TBA

Tuesday, Dec 31 (U.S.): TBA Episode 7 - Tuesday, Jan 7 (U.S.): TBA

Tuesday, Jan 7 (U.S.): TBA Episode 8 - Tuesday, Jan 14 (U.S.): TBA

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' - Cast

Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern

Kyriana Kratter as KB

Robert Timothy Smith as Neel

Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle: Wim's dad

Kerry Condon as Fara: Fern's mom

Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33

Marti Matulis as Vane

Jaleel White as Gunter

Fred Tatasciore as Brutus

Mike Estes as Pax

Dale Soules as Chaelt

Official 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' trailer

