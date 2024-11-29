How to watch 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' online — stream online from anywhere
Four kids find something, get lost in the galaxy and then try and make it back to their home planet
The franchise that just keeps on giving delivers yet another iteration with "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" – essentially, "The Goonies" in space for a new generation. This latest spin-off and gateway show for the whole Star Wars experience is set in the same time frame as "The Mandalorian".
Read on for where to watch "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" online and around the world.
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premieres on Disney Plus on Monday, December 2 with the first two episodes.
► Time: 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT
► New episodes: Tuesdays (U.S.) / Wednesdays (U.K.)
• Global stream — Disney+
Did I mention "The Goonies"? The plot for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" sees the aforementioned kids in accidental possession of a relic of the Old Republic and pirates on their trail. Along the way they make unexpected allies.
It's ’80's adventure caper all the way (check out the image above) which is kind of fitting as the time frame it shares with "The Mandalorian" is just after the events that unfolded in "Return of the Jedi" - the big Star Wars movie of 1983.
Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" online, including information on release dates, full cast and official trailer.
How to watch 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' on Disney Plus
When is the 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' release date on Disney Plus?
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" first two episodes debut on Disney Plus on Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
Disney Plus Basic prices start at $7.99/month in the US but from now till September 27 you can save up to 75%! Grab 3 months of Disney Plus with Hulu for $1.99/month ($9.99/month after).
The same deal applies in the U.K.. You'll pay just £1.99/month for your first three months when you sign up before Sept. 27.
A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.
In the US, Disney Plus starts from $7.99/ month, but there's even better value available if you go for a Disney Plus Bundle. That gives you Disney Plus and Hulu from only $9.99/month. There's 75% off until Sept. 27, 2024.
How to watch 'Skeleton Crew' on Disney Plus worldwide
Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.
Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:
- U.K. – from £4.99/month
- Canada – from CA$7.99/month
- Australia – AU$13.99/month
- New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month
You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" and everything else on the streaming platform.
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' - Episode guide
The first two episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" hit Disney Plus on Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
Here's the episode schedule in full:
- Episodes 1 & 2 - Monday, Dec 2 (U.S.): Title TBA
- Episode 3 - Tuesday, Dec 10 (U.S.): TBA
- Episode 4 - Tuesday, Dec 17 (U.S.): TBA
- Episode 5 - Tuesday, Dec 24 (U.S.): TBA
- Episode 6 - Tuesday, Dec 31 (U.S.): TBA
- Episode 7 - Tuesday, Jan 7 (U.S.): TBA
- Episode 8 - Tuesday, Jan 14 (U.S.): TBA
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' - Cast
- Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
- Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern
- Kyriana Kratter as KB
- Robert Timothy Smith as Neel
- Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle: Wim's dad
- Kerry Condon as Fara: Fern's mom
- Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33
- Marti Matulis as Vane
- Jaleel White as Gunter
- Fred Tatasciore as Brutus
- Mike Estes as Pax
- Dale Soules as Chaelt
Official 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' trailer
