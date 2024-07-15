How to watch 'UnPrisoned' season 2 online — stream Hulu dramedy, release date

If you think things are about to get easier for Paige Alexander in "UnPrisoned" season 2, we're afraid we have some bad news! Hulu's popular comedy drama is back and here we're explaining how to watch "UnPrisoned" season 2 online — no matter where in the world you are.

Last year's first season of "UnPrisoned" won a loyal following of fans for its unflinching yet tender navigation through the complexities of an unconventional family life. Paige (Kerry Washington) is a single mother to teenaged Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), just about managing a successful marriage therapy career and growing social media stardom. But that world is rocked to its core when her father Edwin (Delroy Lindo) is released from prison after 17 years.

Paige turns patient in season 2, as she seeks therapy to mend the fissures in her own family. The causes are many: Finn's eagerness to be acquainted with his estranged father; an old flame reappearing in her life; her father, generally.

Washington ("Django Unchained", "Ray") brings the Hollywood star quality to "UnPrisoned" as Paige, with the ever-reliable Lindo ("Get Shorty", "Malcolm X") a welcome face in a cast that oozes chemistry, empathy and comedy.

There are belly laughs and the odd tear waiting for viewers in the eight-episode second run. So read on to see the ways you can watch "UnPrisoned" season 2 online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'UnPrisoned' season 2 online in the U.S.

The eight-episode second series of "UnPrisoned" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Wednesday, July 17 in the U.S. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'UnPrisoned' around the world

Season 1 of "UnPrisoned" is streaming on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. But — at the time of writing — there's no confirmed start date for season 2 on the platform.

When "UnPrisoned" season 2 does eventually arrive, the Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99/month.

'UnPrisoned' season 2 episode guide

Episode 1 — "Don't Try Harder, Try Different"

— "Don't Try Harder, Try Different" Episode 2 — "How to Be a Cat"

— "How to Be a Cat" Episode 3 — "How to Be Friends"

— "How to Be Friends" Episode 4 — "Into-Me-You-See"

— "Into-Me-You-See" Episode 5 — "Trigger Happy"

— "Trigger Happy" Episode 6 — "The Legend of the Rollerblades"

— "The Legend of the Rollerblades" Episode 7 — "A PTCD Christmas Carole"

— "A PTCD Christmas Carole" Episode 8 — "The After-Party"

'UnPrisoned' season 2 cast

Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander

Delroy Lindo as Edwin Alexander

Marque Richardson as Mal

Faly Rakotohavana as Finn Alexander

Jee Young Han as Esti Nelson

Edwin Lee Gibson as Fox

Brandee Evans as Ava

Jamie Chung as Kiki

Oliver Hudson as Johnny

John Stamos as Murphy

