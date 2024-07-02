Hulu top 15 — here's the 5 movies and shows worth watching now

With the abundance of streaming platforms available today, scrolling through the jam-packed libraries to find the best movies or shows can be challenging, especially on Hulu. Whether you're craving a movie with incredible action sequences or a cooking show to stick on when doing some general housekeeping, Hulu has many options to choose from. But how do you know which ones are worth your time? This is where we come in.

In our list, we've carefully selected the top five movies and shows that stand out as must-watch titles currently available on Hulu. These selections will keep you on the edge of your seat or at least keep you entertained throughout. So, here are the best options from Hulu’s top 15 list.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, July 2.

‘The Bear’

"The Bear" is one of the most popular shows on Hulu (and in general). It focuses on the intense and high-pressure world of a small restaurant in Chicago. The series itself centers around Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who returns home to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragic death in the family. Struggling with his grief and the chaotic state of the restaurant, Carmy attempts to transform the business while dealing with resistant staff, financial troubles and his own personal demons. The series does an excellent job at combining heartfelt moments with dark humor and shows the challenges of running a small business.

‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is set ten years after the events of "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" in a world where a devastating virus, known as the Simian Flu, has wiped out much of the human population. Meanwhile, a growing community of intelligent apes, led by Caesar (voiced by Andy Serkis), has established a thriving colony in the forests outside San Francisco.

The story follows the fragile peace between the apes and a group of human survivors who are desperately trying to rebuild their society. When the two groups encounter each other, tensions quickly escalate due to mutual distrust. While some members of both communities, including Caesar and a human named Malcolm (Jason Clarke), seek to coexist peacefully, others are driven by fear and aggression, leading to inevitable conflict. Since this is the second installment in the franchise, it’s worth checking out the first movie “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” first (which is also on Hulu).

‘Somewhere Quiet’

There’s always room for a good horror movie, and the one currently trending on Hulu is “Somewhere Quiet." It follows a woman named Meg Rhodes (Jennifer Kim), who tries to live a normal life again after surviving a traumatizing kidnapping. However, returning home isn’t easy, and she finds that her sense of reality begins to deteriorate. With each passing day, Meg and her husband Scott (Kentucker Audley) become fragile while their relationship fractures, causing Meg to spiral more into the darkness of her mind. The high score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes proves it’s a horror movie worth watching.

‘MasterChef’

Love a good food show? "MasterChef," a competitive cooking reality TV series, should be your next watch. The show follows amateur home cooks who compete against each other in various culinary challenges to impress a panel of judges, who are typically acclaimed chefs.

The contestants face a series of cooking tasks, including mystery box challenges, team challenges and pressure tests, where they must prove their skills, creativity, and ability to handle pressure within a limited timeframe. Throughout the competition, they receive feedback and critiques from the judges, who ultimately eliminate contestants based on their performance in each episode. If you're a fan of cooking shows and enjoy watching aspiring chefs compete under intense conditions, "MasterChef" offers a compelling and entertaining viewing experience.

‘The Day After Tomorrow’

"The Day After Tomorrow” is a disaster movie that explores the catastrophic consequences of abrupt climate change triggered by global warming. It follows a paleoclimatologist, Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid), who discovers that the melting polar ice caps are causing disruptions in the ocean currents and leading to extreme weather events around the world.

As these climate changes escalate rapidly, New York City is hit by a series of catastrophic weather phenomena, including massive storms, flash-freezing temperatures, and tornadoes. Jack Hall embarks on a dangerous journey to rescue his son, Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal), who is trapped in New York City amidst the chaos. This has to be one of the best disaster movies (and something I can watch again and again).

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Bear" (2022)

2. "Red Right Hand" (2024)

3. "ABC 20/20" (1978)

4. "The Kardashians" (2022)

5. "Somewhere Quiet" (2023)

6. "Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini" (2024)

7. "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (1999)

8. "Bad Boys for Life" (2020)

9. "Independence Day" (1996)

10. "Love Island (UK)" (2015)

11. "White Chicks" (2004)

12. "MasterChef" (2010)

13. "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014)

14. "Clipped" (2024)

15. "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004)