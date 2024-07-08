How to watch 'All American: Homecoming' season 3 online and on TV

It's the final season "All American" spin-off "Homecoming" and the stakes have never been higher for the talented students of Bringston University. They prepare for one last swing at greatness as "All American: Homecoming" season 3 unfolds.

New episodes of "All American: Homecoming" season 3 will air every Monday in the U.S., and will be available to stream for free on Tuesdays via The CW app and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch 'All American: Homecoming' season 3 online – channel, start time, free streams ► Premier date and time: Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT ► Channel: Watch on The CW (via Fubo) ► Free stream: Watch on The CW app (next day) ► Watch from anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"All American: Homecoming" is a spin-off which transfers Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) from the Beverly Hills-set world of the original show into the prestigious halls of Atlanta’s Bringston University, as she follows her aspirations to become a tennis champion. Yet the personal and professional challenges keep coming.

First, she’s noticed something’s seriously off with her swing. Secondly, she’s got some epic interpersonal drama to deal with – we still don’t know if she confessed her love to Damon or to Lando last season. Meanwhile, Simone’s aunt Amara (Kelly Jenrette) is reeling from the surprise discovery that Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) is kind of, well, married, after his wife turned up unannounced at their front door.

Thankfully, the main players will all return for one last hurrah. That includes Peyton Alex Smith as baseball prodigy Damon, Sylvester Powell as his fellow batter and brother, Jessie 'J.K.', and Martin Bobb-Semple as Lando.

Eager to see if our athletes walk-off victorious? Then read our guide for how to watch "All American: Homecoming" season 3 online and for free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'All American: Homecoming' season 3 in the U.S.

The sports drama returns for its final season. U.S. viewers can watch "All American: Homecoming" season 3 on The CW, airing weekly from Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET / PT, directly following new episodes of "All American" season 6.

If you don’t have the linear CW channel, there are a number of live online options. The CW is available with vMVPD services like Fubo TV, Hulu plus Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. Each offers a free trial ranging from 3-days (Hulu plus Live TV) to a week long.

Alternatively, The CW website and The CW app will upload new episodes to stream the day after broadcast. Both services are free to use, with episodes being available from 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the basic Pro Plan ($79.99 a month after your 7-day free trial), you get way over 100 channels, including The CW, plus all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands.

How to watch 'All American: Homecoming' season 3 from anywhere

Traveling abroad at the moment and blocked from watching "All American: Homecoming" season 3 on your usual services?

You can still stream the final season of "All American: Homecoming" online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of the country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Can I watch 'All American: Homecoming' season 3 online in Canada?

Unfortunately for non-French speakers, Club Illico is the only Canadian streamer whose library offers the "All American" spin-off currently. And even then, there’s no word whether "All American: Homecoming" season 3 will be added to it.

Away from the U.S. right now? If you want to stream "All American: Homecoming", you might want to consider the best VPNs to use to log in to a streaming service like The CW, which will be geo-blocked from outside of the States.

Can I watch 'All American: Homecoming' season 3 online in the U.K.?

Unlike "All American", whose first five seasons are available on ITVX, the Atlanta-set spin-off hasn’t been acquired for broadcast or streaming in the U.K..

Currently traveling outside of the States? Adventure-seekers outside of the country looking to access their paid services from abroad can do so with NordVPN.

How to watch 'All American: Homecoming' season 3 online free in Australia

Good news! Aussies can watch "All American: Homecoming" season 3 and stream new episodes every Tuesday from July 9, in line with their U.S. release schedule. A subscription to Binge is the cheapest option. Plans start at AU$10 per month, but if you’re new to the service, you can give its 7-day free trial a whirl first.

Alternatively, those with Foxtel can catch episodes weekly, either on linear TV or live online. Episodes air weekly at 8:30 p.m. AEST on the Fox8 channel from Tuesday, July 9. A Foxtel NOW membership will allow you to catch the live broadcast or watch episodes on-demand, with the Essentials base plan costing AU$25 a month – of course, after your initial 10-day free trial.

What you need to know about 'All American: Homecoming' season 3

Watch 'All American: Homecoming' season 3 trailer:

'All American: Homecoming' season 3 episode schedule

The third and final season of "All American: Homecoming" consists of 13 episodes in total, with one airing each week beginning from Monday, July 8.

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 1: July 8

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 2: July 15

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 3: July 22

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 4: July 29

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 5: August 5

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 6: August 12

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 7: August 19

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 8: August 26

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 9: September 2

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 10: September 9

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 11: September 16

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 12: September 23

"All American: Homecoming" season 3 episode 13: September 30

'All American: Homecoming' season 3 cast

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks

Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims

Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson

Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner

Sylvester Powell as Jessie "J.R." Raymond Jr.

Camille Hyde as Thea Mays

Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins

Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla

Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin

Martin Bobb-Semple as Orlando 'Lando' Johnson

John Marshall Jones as Leonard Shaw

Tamberla Perry as Keena Sims

Leonard Roberts as Zeke Allen

Derek Rivera as Santiago Reyes

Sabrina Revelle as Coach Elaine Loni

Robert Bailey Jr. as Ralph Wells

Iyana Halley as Wilinda

Joe Holt as Jessie, J.R.'s father

Crystal Lee Brown as Celine, J.R.'s mother

Cameron Elie as Noah

Why was 'All American: Homecoming' cancelled? According to Deadline Hollywood, there were numerous factors behind the cancellation of "All American: Homecoming". These included The CW pushing the series’ licensing fees down further, a generally low number of viewers, and the fact of Warner Bros.’ pre-existing deal with Netflix didn’t include funding for a fourth season of the show.

