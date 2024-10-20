Hulu just added an outrageous new comedy drama — and it's 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

"Rivals" is Hulu and Disney Plus' latest comedy-drama, and from the sounds of things, early viewers are absolutely loving it. The series has already earned some rave reactions and landed a very impressive 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of writing.

If you're not familiar with "Rivals", the eight-part series is an adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's popular novel of the same name. Part of the "Rutshire Chronicles", the series takes us back in time to the 1980s and throws us in with the British social elite for an outrageous, raunchy tale of an independent TV rivalry.

It's also packed with recognizable talent from across the pond. Chief among them is former "Doctor Who" lead, David Tennant, but the ensemble also includes the likes of Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Alex Hassell, Danny Dyer, Claire Rushbrook, Emily Atack and more.

All eight episodes os this outrageous series were made available to stream on Hulu and on Disney Plus in the U.K on October 18. Intrigued? Here's a little bit more info about "Rivals", along with a brief round-up of what critics have been saying about the latest Hulu release.

What is 'Rivals' about?

"Rivals" is a so-called "bonkbuster" comedic drama of 1980s excesses. Set in the the fictional English county of Rutshire, it revolves around a ruthless rivalry between two powerful men: regional TV magnate Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and the dashing ex-Olympian Member of Parliament, Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell).

Packed full of romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, witty exchanges, barbed dialogue and plenty of sex, "Rivals" is a period drama with a difference. Seriously, don't doubt the raunchiness of "Rivals"; the very first scene is an innunedo-laden, illicit mile-high encounter between Campbell-Black and a journalist in a Concorde toilet cubicle. As Hulu explains, this is a world where deals are forged in boardrooms and bedrooms; "Downton Abbey" this ain't.

What are people saying about 'Rivals'?

That's easy: critics across the board are branding "Rivals" a brilliant slice of British TV gold that embraces its silly side and is practically begging to be binged.

In her 5-star review for The Guardian, critic Lucy Mangan wrote: " Cooper’s books are about joyfully indulging your appetites and knowing that literary (or televisual) escapism is not a sin but a very necessary part of being a human. Disney has taken the business of bringing her Rutshire vision to life just as seriously and with just as light a touch as they needed."

Writing for Paste, Lacy Baugher Milas branded the show "a vivid, thrilling throwback to the soapy drama's of primetime television's heyday", later calling it "Fall's most entertaining guilty pleasure".

In his 4-star Empire, David Opie called the series "a supremely confident, endlessly enjoyable time capsure", "a hedonistic riot", and "explosive — in more ways than one".

And, finally, the BBC's Clare Thorp said the series was "racy, glamorous, camp — and very silly", adding: "Rivals" won't change the world — but it might be the most fun you have watching a TV show this year."

