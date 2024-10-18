New 'Dune: Prophecy' trailer has landed — and I couldn't be more excited for Max's new sci-fi series

Max — our pick for the best streaming service — has just dropped a new trailer for "Dune: Prophecy" and confirmed that it starts streaming very soon... and I'm all but convinced this is going to be earning a spot on our list of the best Max shows!

In a year where Denis Villeneuve already treated us to "Dune: Part Two", it seems kind of ridiculous that we're also taking a second trip to Frank Herbert's amazing sci-fi world.

Having been sucked in by the new "Dune" universe, I was already dead-set on streaming "Dune: Prophecy" on day one, but this new look at the show (which debuted during a panel at New York Comic Con) has me even more excited.

It makes the series look every bit as immersive, stylish and intriguing as what's come before, and I just can't wait to see what's in store in "Dune: Prophecy". Check the new trailer out for yourself below:

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

It's a trailer that preserves the mystique of the Bene Gesserit and manages to tee up plenty of conflicts without really giving too much away.

Amid all the action and intrigue, I think my favorite little tidbit is the use of "The Voice" right at the beginning trying to compel viewers to watch the entire 3-minute clip. Nice touch, Max.

If you're as excited as I am, you'll be pleased to know that we also have a "Dune: Prophecy" release date. The series premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, November 17 at 9 p.m ET/PT and will air weekly, so be sure to clear your Sunday evening schedule through to December 22.

What else do we know about 'Dune: Prophecy'?

If you're not entirely sure what the plot of "Dune: Prophecy" is, the series is a prequel set thousands of years before Paul Atreides' meteoric rise.

Inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" (penned by Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert), "Dune: Prophecy" takes place 10,000 years ago and revolves around two Harkonnen sisters who are working to combat forces threatening the future of humankind and to establish the sect that will become the Bene Gesserit.

The show's ensemble includes Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as her sister, Tula, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and many, many more.

If you can't wait to want "Dune: Prophecy", you can revisit the first two "Dune" movies on Max, or we've got a list of the best movies like "Dune" which you can stream right now.