I just watched Hulu's new Halloween movie — and it's a mind-bending ride

Last month, we got our first trailer for “Mr Crocket” , and it was easily the wildest thing I had seen all year. But as I sat down to watch Hulu's latest Halloween release over the weekend, I’ll admit — I was a little skeptical. Trailers often oversell the madness, and I went in with low expectations, figuring it’d be a low-budget attempt at some jump scares and gore. However, much to my surprise, “Mr. Crocket” turned out to be an unexpectedly fun, bloody and mind-bending horror movie.

Now, don’t get me wrong — this isn’t a movie that’s going to win awards or redefine the genre. It’s not “high-quality” in the way you'd expect from critically acclaimed horror flicks. But if you’re looking for some spooky, outlandish entertainment this October, “Mr. Crocket” delivers in ways you wouldn’t expect.

Just for a little insight, imagine what the offspring of “Late Night with the Devil” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” would look like — that’s the kind of wild ride we’re talking about here. Here’s why I think “Mr. Crocket” is worth a watch on Hulu this Halloween.

‘Mr. Crocket’ is good fun for Halloween

“Mr. Crocket” is exactly the kind of twisted fun I needed for Halloween. It centers on a terrifying 1993 children’s show host, Mr. Crocket (Elvis Nolasco), who emerges from TV screens to abduct children and murder their parents. At the heart of the story is a desperate mother’s (Jerrika Hinton) quest to save her son, who has fallen victim to the eerie entertainer.

The premise might sound a little goofy at first, and honestly, it is — but that’s exactly why it works so well within such a creepy narrative. Of course, I love a serious horror movie like “The Conjuring” when I’m in the mood for something intense. But sometimes, I need a fresh, unexpected watch that still packs a punch. Within the first five minutes, “Mr. Crocket” proved it was exactly that. Beneath its bizarre concept is a skin-crawling undertone that creeps up on you and makes the whole experience far more unsettling than you'd expect.

Much of the movie explores how Mr. Crocket manages to pull off his kidnappings. He specifically targets families with neglectful or abusive parents, killing the adults and whisking the children away to a twisted alternate world. It’s like a disturbing mashup of Freddy Krueger and Mr. Rogers, but way creepier. What really makes this movie different is how the central themes add a surprising amount of depth to an otherwise “silly” plot. It’s about how children’s obsession with screens leaves them vulnerable and how parents, despite their best efforts, often fail to shield them.

Out of everything though, and the biggest reason this movie works, is Elvis Nolasco. His performance as Mr. Crocket is hands-down the strongest part of the whole thing. He’s so disturbingly good that I started feeling uneasy every time he showed up on screen. Nolasco plays the creepy, lurking villain so well that even as I write this, I’m half-expecting him to crawl out of my TV. He’s what keeps the movie from sliding into forgettable territory.

Sure, “Mr. Crocket” isn’t the best horror movie I’ve seen — the script is a bit weak, and I never really cared for any of the characters. But honestly? That didn’t stop me from enjoying the hell out of it. The movie doesn’t try to be deep. Instead, it just goes all-in on the bloody, gory fun. The practical effects, in particular, made for a wildly entertaining time (keep in mind there are a few gory scenes, and some even made me cringe).

“Mr. Crocket” currently holds a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 15 reviews. Personally, I would rate it higher just for being a solid Halloween movie. The Fantastic Fest programming team , who showed "Mr. Crocket" at their world premiere, even said: “Mr. Crocket stands out for its set pieces reminiscent of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise and the tone of Tales from the Hood. Espy’s directorial debut is a fun nightmare slasher with a real emotional core.”

Stream ‘Mr. Crocket’ on Hulu now

If you're looking for something eerie, fun and a little mind-bending to watch this Halloween, “Mr. Crocket” should be your next choice. While it may not be incredible, especially with its weak script and two-dimensional characters, it more than makes up for it with its impressive practical effects and absolutely chilling soundtrack. Plus, it’s worth watching just for Nolasco alone, who has created a standout villain in the horror genre.

It’s the kind of movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, which works to its advantage, allowing it to fully embrace the fun and deliver a bloody good time. As someone who loves anything horror, “Mr. Crocket” gets a solid yes from me.

