Netflix just added a new romantic comedy series — and it's one of my favorite binge-watches this year

Netflix just dropped the entire 10-episode miniseries "Too Much," and trust me when I say this romantic comedy should definitely be your next binge-watch.

That's not to say the show is perfect. I was pretty concerned after the first 10 minutes that it was going to be a miss for the streaming service.

But then Will Sharpe showed up, and when paired with the show's other lead, Megan Stalter, they have incredible chemistry.

So, if you've been debating whether to watch this new romantic comedy from "Girls" creator Lena Dunham or are just hearing about it, let me assure you that it's worth streaming. Here's what you need to know about "Too Much" and why it needs to be your next binge-watch.

What is 'Too Much' about?

"Too Much" stars Stalter (of "Hacks") as Jessica. She's recently had a messy breakup, and her ex is already engaged mere months later.

So she decides to go to England ... OK, her work forces her to get out of New York and go to London, but the point is, she's ready for a fresh start.

But not long after getting to London, she meets Felix (Sharpe), an indie musician getting by playing at a local pub. They hit it off and begin a whirlwind romance, but that causes them to blow by some red flags along the way.

Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe are perfect together — less so apart

First things first: This show is billed as Jessica being the doe-eyed, broken-hearted girl and Felix as the walking red flag who maybe is more Mr. Right Now than Mr. Right.

Don't get me wrong: Felix has his issues, but Jessica is easily just as bad. In fact, for the first two-thirds of the show, Felix comes off as being a largely attentive boyfriend, who, despite some attachment issues, is genuinely trying.

I'm not going to spoil all the ways that Jessica is a mess, but wow, is she a mess. I think Stalter was frankly cast for the role because Jessica is a mess, very similar to Stalter's character on "Hacks." It felt a bit like typecasting, to be frank, and I was a bit disappointed at first.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thankfully, though, Stalter gets to shine the second Sharpe shows up as Felix.

Their chemistry is palpable and it's instant. It's like a switch was flipped and Jessica (and by extension Stalter) gets to be their real self rather than an awkward, cringey disaster.

Felix is a more static character. The character does experience notable growth as the show goes on, but in terms of how they present themselves and act, they sort of are who they are, whether with Jessica or apart.

Ironically, "Too Much" tries to do exactly that — too much. There's a whole subplot about Jessica's sister (played by Dunham) and her messy relationship, and it almost feels like Dunham couldn't keep herself out of the show's spotlight.

I'm perhaps being a bit harsh, but I felt it was a subplot that was largely unnecessary. The show is a rom-com about Jessica and Felix. Let it just be that.

Ultimately, you find yourself waiting for the moments where the two leads can be together on-screen, which is thankfully quite often. But despite my complaints about the show, I found myself loving the entire 10-episode binge-watch nonetheless.

Stream "Too Much" now on Netflix