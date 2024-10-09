Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Hulu continues to solidify its place as one of the best streaming services , and that comes down to its diverse library of must-watch TV shows. Whether you're into gripping dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies or dark thrillers, Hulu’s collection has something for everyone.

With so many great options, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices. Fortunately, Hulu’s trending list provides a clear snapshot of what’s hot right now. But with all those titles, which ones truly deserve your time? We’ve combed through Hulu’s trending list and picked out three standout shows that are definitely worth a watch.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Oct. 9.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

‘Only Murders in the Building’

“Only Murders in the Building” has to be the most popular Hulu show ever, and it’s currently airing season 4 (even though it’s almost over, sadly). This mystery-comedy series follows three strangers — played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — who share an obsession with true crime.

When a murder occurs in their upscale New York City apartment building, they band together to solve the case. The trio decides to start their own true-crime podcast, documenting their investigation as they unravel the mystery surrounding the death. Along the way, they encounter quirky neighbors, red herrings, and personal secrets, all while navigating their unlikely friendship.

‘Tell Me Lies’

“Tell Me Lies” season 2 ends in just one week, and it’s already been chaotic. This show follows the tumultuous and toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) over the span of several years.

The story begins when they meet in college, and it explores how their intense, manipulative connection impacts not only their lives but also the lives of their friends and others around them. The show dives deep into obsession, deceit and emotional manipulation, showing how one person can influence and unravel someone else's life over time. Based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name, “Tell Me Lies” is a dark, psychological exploration of young love gone wrong.

‘Grotesquerie’

“Grotesquerie” is a new horror-drama show from Ryan Murphy that follows Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) as she investigates a string of disturbing crimes in a small, tight-knit community. As she delves into these cases, she begins to suspect that the crimes are deeply personal, possibly targeting her.

Alongside her investigation, she partners with Sister Megan Duval (Micaela Diamond), a local nun, as they learn more dark secrets about the town and themselves. The show is the perfect mix of psychological horror with personal and moral dilemmas, making it great Halloween viewing this October.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"ABC 20/20" (1978) "Only Murders in the Building" (2021) "Hold Your Breath" (2024) "9-1-1" (2018) "Grey's Anatomy" (2005) "Bob's Burgers" (2011) "Doctor Odyssey" (2024) "General Hospital" (1963) "Tell Me Lies" (2022) "The Golden Bachelorette" (2024) "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2020) "Solar Opposites" (2020) "Grotesquerie" (2024) "Reasonable Doubt" (2022) "The Old Man" (2022)