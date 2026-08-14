Hulu is a great streaming service if you're looking for new shows to binge this weekend. It features a deep library of series from a range of Disney-owned networks, including FX, ABC and 20th Television. It also has tons of original hit shows that you don't want to miss. As per usual, this week, I've put together a list of three newly added shows perfect for adding to your weekend watchlist.

First up is "Furious," which has become a surprise hit from Hulu. Don't be surprised if it gets some Emmy buzz this time next year. Then, for fans of animated comedies, "Futurama" season 14 is in full swing, and the iconic series is still able to get a laugh. Finally, "The Shards" is a brand-new series from Ryan Murphy that is based on the life of American Psycho" author Bret Easton Ellis.

Here are three new to Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend, and why you need to watch them. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 35 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'Furious'

Furious | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? "Furious" stars Emmy Rossum as FBI agent Alice Black. She's a former homicide detective now working for the Feds, and she's on the hunt for a serial killer (Lola Petticrew). But she doesn't realize that her serial killer is really a sex trafficking survivor on a quest for vigilante justice.

Why you should watch it: This show has been a surprise hit for Hulu. It's currently an impressive 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences seem nearly as enthused. This might secretly be the show of the summer, and it's not too late to catch up.

Stream the first 5 episodes of "Furious" on Hulu now

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'Futurama' season 14

Futurama | Season 14 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated sci-fi sitcom series

What's it about? Set in the third millennium A.D., "Futurama" centers around a band of misfits. Theoretically, they run a delivery service, but they mostly get up to hijinks. This season, it seems like time travel is set to play a part, so hopefully we don't end up with multiversal madness.

Why you should watch it: "Futurama" is on the Mount Rushmore of American animated comedies. The most recent seasons may not be as good as the first several, but they're still guaranteed to earn a laugh.

Stream the first two episodes of "Futurama" season 14 on Hulu now

'The Shards' season 1

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen thriller series

What's it about? "The Shards" is based on the fictionalized memoir of show co-creator Bret Easton Ellis. Set at the prestigious Buckley Prep, it stars Igby Rigney as a young Ellis. His world gets turned upside down when a new student, Robert (Homer Gere), arrives at the same time a serial killer known as the Trawler becomes active.

Why you should watch it: Ryan Murphy is a prolific showrunner, and his FX shows all tend to have a combination of polish, style and darkness. "The Shards" seems to be cut from that same cloth, especially with "American Psycho" author Ellis on hand to turn up the dark, twisted drama. Just be warned that most people seem to either love it or hate it.

Stream the first four episodes of "The Shards" season 1 on Hulu now

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