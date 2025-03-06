'When Nobody Sees Us': how to watch the Spanish crime thriller series online from anywhere in the world
Don't miss out on this gripping, eight-part, mystery series — Spain’s answer to HBO's 'True Detective'
Dark conspiracies, suspicious suicides, multiple murders... "When Nobody Sees Us" could be Spain’s impeccably crafted answer to "True Detective". Hailed as “pure cinema of the highest order” by "Variety" at its San Sebastian Film Festival premiere, this gripping eight-episode thriller is now available for US audiences to stream exclusively on Max. Below, we break down how you can watch “When Nobody Sees Us” online from anywhere with a VPN.
"When Nobody Sees Us" premieres on March 7 on Max.
• U.S. — Max
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
“When Nobody Sees Us” (a.k.a. “When No One Sees Us”, or “Cuando nadie nos ve”) is the first Spanish-produced series for streaming service Max since merging with Discovery Plus.
It finds Civil Guard sergeant Lucía (Maribel Verdú) and U.S. special agent Magaly (Mariela Garriga) investigating how a grisly suicide, the disappearance of an American soldier, and the covert dealings of Colonel Seamus Hoopen might be connected after a series of bizarre events during Andalucía's Holy Week celebrations.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Enrique Urbizu, who won the Spanish equivalent of an Oscar in 2012 for “No Rest for the Wicked,” viewers can expect a unique blend of genres: part detective drama, cat-and-mouse thriller, and engrossing character study that helps transcend its more conventional police procedural beats. It’s also stunningly shot, with elements of supernatural realism that illuminate the show’s themes of “Pain, passion, [and the] expiation of sins.”
Read below to find out how to watch “When Nobody Sees Us” online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' online in the U.S.
Exclusive to Max in the U.S, you can watch “When Nobody Sees Us” online from Friday, March 7, with new episodes landing weekly every Friday. The Spanish-produced series will consist of eight episodes in total, each one about 50-minutes long.
Max prices start from $9.99/month. Opting for the $16.99/month plan will enable you to go ad-free, or you can pay $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.
It’s even possible to bundle Max with Disney Plus and Hulu from as little as $16.99 – a deal which provides a heap of entertainment and a saving of $8.98 a month.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Max is at the top of our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".
Watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' from anywhere in the world
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days, if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
If you're traveling overseas and "When Nobody Sees Us" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a US service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "When Nobody Sees Us" online from wherever you are in the world.
Watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' online in Canada
“When Nobody Sees Us” is looking like quite an apt title! The new Spanish thriller doesn’t have a confirmed release date in Canada, which means those in the Great North can't enjoy any of the series eight episodes yet. However, we’d bet that Canadian streamer Crave, which hosts Max content like “The Last of Us” and “The Flight Attendant”, will be the likely home for the show further down the line.
Away from home? You’ll want to consider getting one of the best VPNs so you can still access the content you stream back home with ease.
Watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' online in the U.K.
Unfortunately, there aren’t any viewing options to watch “When Nobody Sees Us” across the pond right now. UK streaming service NOW is a potential candidate to host the show; however, we’ll let you know if and when we get wind of a premiere date in old Blighty.
Those taking a break from the US will need a reliable streaming VPN to log in back home and connect to Max, as they will be geo-blocked while out of the country.
Watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' online in Australia
While there aren’t any confirmed plans to release “When Nobody Sees Us”, the imminent roll out of Max in Australia leaves us hopeful that the Spanish-language thriller will be available to stream there. Max will become available Down Under from March 31. But only time will tell if “When Nobody Sees Us” is part of the region’s content library.
An American citizen out of the country? You can still watch “When Nobody Sees Us" from abroad by downloading a VPN.
‘When Nobody Sees Us’ trailer
‘When Nobody Sees Us’ episode guide and schedule
This enigmatic eight-part thriller debuts on Friday, March 7, with new episodes arriving weekly. See below for the full release schedule:
- Episode 1: Friday, March 7
- Episode 2: Friday, March 14
- Episode 3: Friday, March 21
- Episode 4: Friday, March 28
- Episode 5: Friday, April 4
- Episode 6: Friday, April 11
- Episode 7: Friday, April 18
- Episode 8: Friday, April 25
‘When Nobody Sees Us’ cast
- Mariela Garriga as Magaly Castillo
- Maribel Verdú as Lucía Gutiérrez
- Austin Amelio as Sergeant Andrew Taylor
- Ben Temple as Colonel Seamus Hoopen
- Daniel John Silva as Sergeant Miller
- Michael John Treanor as Airman Andersen
- Dani Rovira as TBC
- Lucía Jiménez as TBC
- Numa Paredes as TBC
- María Alfonsa Rosso as TBC
- Eloy Azorín as TBC
- Virginia de Morata as TBC
- Carlos Beluga as TBC
- Lorca Prada as TBC
- Ana María Vivancos as TBC
