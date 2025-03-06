'When Nobody Sees Us': how to watch the Spanish crime thriller series online from anywhere in the world

Dark conspiracies, suspicious suicides, multiple murders... "When Nobody Sees Us" could be Spain’s impeccably crafted answer to "True Detective". Hailed as “pure cinema of the highest order” by "Variety" at its San Sebastian Film Festival premiere, this gripping eight-episode thriller is now available for US audiences to stream exclusively on Max. Below, we break down how you can watch “When Nobody Sees Us” online from anywhere with a VPN.

‘When Nobody Sees Us’ streaming details "When Nobody Sees Us" premieres on March 7 on Max.

• U.S. — Max

• Watch anywhere

“When Nobody Sees Us” (a.k.a. “When No One Sees Us”, or “Cuando nadie nos ve”) is the first Spanish-produced series for streaming service Max since merging with Discovery Plus.

It finds Civil Guard sergeant Lucía (Maribel Verdú) and U.S. special agent Magaly (Mariela Garriga) investigating how a grisly suicide, the disappearance of an American soldier, and the covert dealings of Colonel Seamus Hoopen might be connected after a series of bizarre events during Andalucía's Holy Week celebrations.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Enrique Urbizu, who won the Spanish equivalent of an Oscar in 2012 for “No Rest for the Wicked,” viewers can expect a unique blend of genres: part detective drama, cat-and-mouse thriller, and engrossing character study that helps transcend its more conventional police procedural beats. It’s also stunningly shot, with elements of supernatural realism that illuminate the show’s themes of “Pain, passion, [and the] expiation of sins.”

Read below to find out how to watch “When Nobody Sees Us” online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' online in the U.S.

Max is at the top of our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' from anywhere in the world

Watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' online in Canada

“When Nobody Sees Us” is looking like quite an apt title! The new Spanish thriller doesn’t have a confirmed release date in Canada, which means those in the Great North can't enjoy any of the series eight episodes yet. However, we’d bet that Canadian streamer Crave, which hosts Max content like “The Last of Us” and “The Flight Attendant”, will be the likely home for the show further down the line.

Watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' online in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any viewing options to watch “When Nobody Sees Us” across the pond right now. UK streaming service NOW is a potential candidate to host the show; however, we’ll let you know if and when we get wind of a premiere date in old Blighty.

Watch 'When Nobody Sees Us' online in Australia

While there aren’t any confirmed plans to release “When Nobody Sees Us”, the imminent roll out of Max in Australia leaves us hopeful that the Spanish-language thriller will be available to stream there. Max will become available Down Under from March 31. But only time will tell if “When Nobody Sees Us” is part of the region’s content library.

‘When Nobody Sees Us’ trailer

When No One Sees Us | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

‘When Nobody Sees Us’ episode guide and schedule

This enigmatic eight-part thriller debuts on Friday, March 7, with new episodes arriving weekly. See below for the full release schedule:

Episode 1 : Friday, March 7

: Friday, March 7 Episode 2 : Friday, March 14

: Friday, March 14 Episode 3 : Friday, March 21

: Friday, March 21 Episode 4 : Friday, March 28

: Friday, March 28 Episode 5 : Friday, April 4

: Friday, April 4 Episode 6 : Friday, April 11

: Friday, April 11 Episode 7 : Friday, April 18

: Friday, April 18 Episode 8: Friday, April 25

‘When Nobody Sees Us’ cast

Mariela Garriga as Magaly Castillo

as Magaly Castillo Maribel Verdú as Lucía Gutiérrez

as Lucía Gutiérrez Austin Amelio as Sergeant Andrew Taylor

as Sergeant Andrew Taylor Ben Temple as Colonel Seamus Hoopen

as Colonel Seamus Hoopen Daniel John Silva as Sergeant Miller

as Sergeant Miller Michael John Treanor as Airman Andersen

as Airman Andersen Dani Rovira as TBC

as TBC Lucía Jiménez as TBC

as TBC Numa Paredes as TBC

as TBC María Alfonsa Rosso as TBC

as TBC Eloy Azorín as TBC

as TBC Virginia de Morata as TBC

as TBC Carlos Beluga as TBC

as TBC Lorca Prada as TBC

as TBC Ana María Vivancos as TBC

