How to watch 'MaXXXine' online and stream the final film in the horror trilogy from anywhere

The final entry in Ti West’s gruesome horror trilogy, "MaXXXine" comes to streaming on Friday, October 18, and it's perfect entertainment for those looking to kick Halloween up a notch. Mia Goth takes no prisoners as aspiring starlet Maxine Minx, and we explain below how to watch “MaXXXine” online from anywhere now with a VPN.

‘MaXXXine’ streaming details "MaXXXine" premieres on Max from Oct. 18, 2024.

“MaXXXine” presents fans of the “X” series with the evolution of Minx, who’s progressed from terrorized blue movie vixen in 2022’s “X” to an actress determined to be a Hollywood star.

Whereas the first film was a throwback to ‘70s exploitation pics, and “Pearl” (2022) was a twisted Technicolor fever dream, “MaXXXine” evokes the era of ambition and greed. Elizabeth Debicki, Goth’s co-star, described the film “a love letter to the 1980s, ‘80s cinema, and cinema in general.”

The film takes place in 1985 Los Angeles. “St Elmo’s Fire” is a hit at the box office and the Night Stalker is butchering his way through the city. Success beckons when Maxine gets the lead role in horror sequel “The Puritan II.” But she's forced to confront her sinister past when the bodies of her friends start piling up.

Featuring an A-list cast and a killer 80s soundtrack, those after full-bloodied frights won’t be left disappointed. Simply read on for how to watch “MaXXXine” online and discover everything to know about streaming the hit horror film.

Exclusively streaming on Max in the U.S., you can watch "MaXXXine" online beginning Friday, October 18. The film will also air on the HBO channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT the following day, Saturday, October 19. Max prices start from $9.99/month, while opting for the $16.99/month plan allows you to go ad-free. You can also upgrade and pay $20.99/month for the ability to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can purchase a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. And if you want to stream the first two films in the franchise, you'll find "X" available to rent or buy on Amazon, and "Pearl" included as part of a Netflix subscription.

Watch 'MaXXXine' around the world

'MaXXXine' trailer

MaXXXine | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

'MaXXXine' cast

Mia Goth as Maxine Minx

as Maxine Minx Charley Rowan McCain as the young Maxine

as the young Maxine Elizabeth Debicki as Elizabeth Bender

as Elizabeth Bender Moses Sumney as Leon

as Leon Michelle Monaghan as Det. Williams

as Det. Williams Bobby Cannavale as Det. Torres

as Det. Torres Halsey as Tabby Martin

as Tabby Martin Lily Collins as Molly Bennett

as Molly Bennett Giancarlo Esposito as Teddy Knight, Esq.

as Teddy Knight, Esq. Kevin Bacon as John Labat

as John Labat Simon Prast as Ernest Miller

as Ernest Miller Sophie Thatcher as an FX Artist

as an FX Artist Uli Latukefu as Shephard Turei

as Shephard Turei Chloe Farnworth as Amber James

as Amber James Deborah Geffner as Elaine

Where can I watch ‘X’ and ‘Pearl’ in the U.S., the first two films in the ‘X’ trilogy? “Pearl” is available on Netflix or through Fubo, while “X” is available to rent or buy on Amazon or Microsoft Store.

