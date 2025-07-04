'Sinners' just arrived on Max — celebrate July 4 by streaming the best movie of the year

"Sinners" is finally streaming on Max, and it's the perfect way to enjoy the long July 4 weekend.

Yes, you can (incredibly) still go and see Ryan Coogler's vampire horror movie in theaters. I certainly won't judge you if you do, as I think this movie benefits from being seen on the biggest screen possible — with the loudest sound system possible too.

But if you don't want to brave the heat or traffic to get to your local cinema, or you don't want to pay $15-$20 for a movie ticket, it's okay. Just enjoy your beers and brats, then boot up Max on your TV at home and hit play on "Sinners."

What is 'Sinners' about?

Sinners | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan as identical twins Elijah ("Smoke") and Elias ("Stack") Moore. Known as the Smokestack Twins, these two spent years away from home, fighting in World War I and then joining Al Capone's Chicago Outfit after returning to the U.S. from Europe.

But now they're back in their Mississippi Delta hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi and they're men on a mission — to start a juke joint for the local Black community

From Chicago, they've brought a literal truckful of booze, and they've bought a nearby abandoned sawmill from a racist landlord. They've even recruited their cousin Sammie (Miles Caton), a blues performer who goes by the name of "Preacher Boy," and a few other local musicians to perform at the juke joint's opening night.

Sammie's music is transcendent, and the night looks to be a success. But his incredible music catches the ear of more than just the juke joint's patrons when a band of vampires arrive at the door.

'Sinners' is still the best movie of the year so far

"Sinners" has been a hit in every sense of the word. It's the third biggest movie at the U.S. box office this year. It's got a 97% "fresh" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience rating isn't far behind at 96%.

We haven't said a negative word about it here at Tom's Guide, either. Senior Streaming Writer Alix Blackburn declared it her "favorite movie of 2025 so far," and I declared it "'From Dusk Till Dawn' — only much better."

Just about everything in this movie works. The sound is incredible, as is the original music. Michael B. Jordan is incredible as both Smoke and Stack and what could have easily been derided as a gimmick instead becomes a brilliant casting choice by Coogler.

So this July 4 weekend, go watch "Sinners." Go to a theater, buy or rent from Amazon or Apple or stream it on Max, which, if you don't have it already, is our pick for the best streaming service out there. If you're deaf, there's a version of "Sinners" in Black American Sign Language on Max that will allow you to watch it too.

Heck, you can even watch it on HBO on cable or satellite on Saturday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Just whatever you do, watch "Sinners."

