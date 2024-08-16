Netflix just got one of the best psychological thriller movies — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

If someone asked me to choose a genre I love most, I would say horror without hesitation. But thrillers will always have a place in my heart, and that includes movies about an unpredictable protagonist (technically, an antagonist) who is destined to go on an absolute rampage.

One such movie that matches that description perfectly is "Pearl," and it lands on one of the best streaming services today (August 16). Having already seen it, I can confidently say it’s one of the most haunting movies I’ve encountered in a long time. Trust me, you won’t expect anything that happens — Mia Goth’s incredible performance as Pearl will have you wide-eyed throughout its entire runtime.

What sets "Pearl" apart from your traditional horror thriller is its ability to blend classic horror with an intense character study. It explores the dark corners of ambition, isolation and madness. If you haven’t seen it yet, this is one movie you need to add to your watchlist on Netflix, and here’s why.

What is 'Pearl' about?

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Pearl" is a psychological horror thriller that serves as a prequel to the movie "X," both directed by Ti West. The movie delves into the backstory of Pearl, the villainous elderly woman from "X," with Mia Goth portraying her as a young woman in the 1910s.

Set during the era of the Spanish Flu and World War I, "Pearl" follows the title character, who lives on an isolated farm with her strict, overbearing mother and her ailing father. Pearl dreams of escaping her oppressive life to become a movie star. However, her ambitions are twisted by her deep-seated psychological issues and her increasingly violent tendencies.

The movie does a horrifying but beautiful job of exploring Pearl's descent into madness as she struggles with her dark desires, societal pressures and her yearning for fame. All of these challenges ultimately encourage her to commit horrific acts throughout the movie.

'Pearl' captures the dawning age of cinema

Not even five minutes into its runtime I knew that "Pearl" was set to be a staple in the genre. It has some of the most incredible aesthetics and atmosphere when showing societal changes of the early 20th century, a time when movies were transitioning from novelty to a powerful cultural force.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Pearl" did so well upon its release because it masterfully intertwines this historical context with a deeply personal and disturbing narrative. The movie resonates with modern audiences not only because of its thrilling elements but also due to its exploration of timeless themes like ambition, repression and the fear of obscurity. Most of it comes down to the incredibly talented Mia Goth, whose powerful performance as Pearl really drives this movie’s success. She embodies the desperation and madness of a character who is both a product of her time and an enduring example of unfulfilled dreams.

I'm not the only one who thinks this movie is truly excellent, considering critics gave it a high score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Jewish Chronicle's Linda Marric said: "Fresh, subversive and drenched in delicious irony and dark humor. Goth continues to impress."

Meanwhile, Phil Pirrello from AV Club stated that "with Pearl, writer-director Ti West both embraces and elevates what horror movies can do, in a way that further solidifies his standing as one of the best things to ever happen to the genre."

Even audiences were impressed since they gave "Pearl" a high rating of 83%. Some called it the "best of the trilogy," while others simply said: "Mia Goth, you’re a star." Honestly, I would watch this movie again just for Goth.

Stream 'Pearl' on Netflix right now

(Image credit: A24)

If you're a fan of psychological thrillers that stay with you long after the credits roll, "Pearl" should definitely be your next watch. As a prequel to "X" and part of the trilogy that concludes with "MaXXXine," it really takes the time to dive deep into the origins of horror’s newest antagonist. Plus, with its stunning visuals, dark storyline and Mia Goth’s unforgettable performance, "Pearl" is one of those rare movies that will leave you both unsettled and deeply impressed.

Not a fan? See what else is new on Netflix in August 2024 and check out the best movies currently on the streamer.

Stream "Pearl" on Netflix now and see why it’s one of the most talked about horror thrillers of 2022.