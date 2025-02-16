"The Brutalist", "Emilia Perez", "Wicked", "Conclave" and "A Complete Unknown" are just some of the movies nominated for the major gong at the "BAFTA Film Awards 2025" in London, hosted by David Tennant.

Here's how to watch the "BAFTA Film Awards" live stream from anywhere and for free.

"BAFTA Film Awards 2025": TV channel, start time, and streaming info ► U.K. date and time: The BAFTAs will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, February 16 at 7 p.m. GMT. It will be available on-demand on iPlayer after it airs.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — BritBox

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Will "The Brutalist" and "Emilia Perez" repeat last month's triumph at the Golden Globes when the "BAFTA Film Awards 2025" are announced? Not if "Conclave" has anything to do with it - the thriller around the selection of a new Pope starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci has 12 nominations across the board. Musical fantasy film "Wicked" (seven nominations), Bob Dylan biopic (six) "A Complete Unknown" and Irish comedy "Kneecap" (six) are also hotly tipped.

Brady Corbet ("The Brutalist") and Sean Baker ("Anora") look good in the Best Director category with Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist") and Ralph Fiennes favorites for Best Actor. The headline win, however, would be for Demi Moore, following on from her remarkable Golden Globes success in "The Substance" - her first major acting award aged 62 - should she pip Marianne Jean-Baptiste ("Hard Truths") for the Best Actress gong.

Stream the illustrious awards ceremony with our guide below, which explains how to watch the "BAFTA Film Awards 2025" online and FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

FREE 'BAFTA Film Awards 2025' stream

Watch ‘BAFTA Film Awards’ 2025 for FREE in the U.K

Movie fans in the U.K. can watch the “BAFTA Film Awards 2025” on Sunday, February 16 from 7 p.m. GMT, on BBC One or via BBC iPlayer. If you miss the initial transmission, the show will be FREE to stream on-demand shortly after broadcast. However, you will need to have a valid TV license to stream the show. You can also catch up with last year's BAFTAs on demand. Not currently in the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere

How to watch 'BAFTA Film Awards 2025' online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream the "BAFTA Film Awards 2025" online.

Watch the BAFTAs around the world

How to watch the 'BAFTAs 2025' online in the U.S.

U.S. film fans can watch the “BAFTA Film Awards 2025” live thanks to BritBox. Log on from 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 16 to stream the ceremony live in the States. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial, but once this trial period ends, a monthly subscription will set you back $8.99 a month until you cancel.

Currently away from home? Download a VPN and connect to the services you enjoy free-of-charge back home, without having to pay for any extra subscriptions.

How to watch ‘BAFTA Film Awards’ 2025 online in Canada

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadians with a BritBox subscription can live stream the "BAFTAs 2025" on Sunday, February 16 from 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Subsequently, on-demand access will be made available shortly after the awards ceremony has finished its broadcast.

A BritBox subscription costs CA$9.99 a month after your 7-day free trial (or CA$99.99 for the year).

However, U.K. viewers abroad can purchase a VPN to watch for free on BBC iPlayer – from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'BAFTAs 2025' online in Australia

BritBox is the place to watch the “BAFTA Film Awards” 2025 online Down Under; however, the awards ceremony won’t be broadcast live but added to the streamer after its been broadcast in the UK and therefore on-demand.

BritBox offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. But, when that period has elapsed, a monthly subscription will set you back AU$9.99 a month.

However, Brits at work or on vacation Down Under can watch the "BAFTA Film Awards 2025" on their preferred domestic streaming platform with a VPN.

'BAFTA Film Awards 2025': Nominations in the main categories

Best Film "Anora" "The Brutalist" "A Complete Unknown" "Conclave" "Emilia Pérez"

Best Director "Anora" - Sean Baker "The Brutalist" - Brady Corbet "Conclave" - Edward Berger "Dune: Part Two" - Denis Villeneuve "Emilia Pérez" - Jacques Audiard "The Substance" - Coralie Fargeat

Best Actor in a Leading Role Adrien Brody - "The Brutalist" Timothée Chalamet - "A Complete Unknown" Colman Domingo - "Sing Sing" Ralph Fiennes - "Conclave" Hugh Grant - "Heretic" Sebastian Stan - "The Apprentice"

Best Actress in a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo - "Wicked" Karla Sofía Gascón - "Emilia Pérez" Marianne Jean-Baptiste - "Hard Truths" Mikey Madison - "Anora" Demi Moore - "The Substance" Saoirse Ronan - "The Outrun"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Yura Borisov - "Anora" Kieran Culkin - "A Real Pain" Clarence Maclin - "Sing Sing" Edward Norton - "A Complete Unknown" Guy Pearce - "The Brutalist" Jeremy Strong - "The Apprentice"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Selena Gomez - "Emilia Pérez" Ariana Grande - "Wicked" Felicity Jones - "The Brutalist" Jamie Lee Curtis - "The Last Showgirl" Isabella Rossellini - "Conclave" Zoe Saldaña - "Emilia Pérez"

Best Original Screenplay "Anora" "The Brutalist" "Kneecap" "A Real Pain" "The Substance"

Best Adapted Screenplay "A Complete Unknown" "Conclave" "Emilia Pérez" "Nickel Boys" "Sing Sing"

Best Animated Film "Flow" "Inside Out 2" "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" "The Wild Robot"

Best Film Not In The English Language "All We Imagine As Light" "Emilia Pérez" "I'm Still Here" "Kneecap" "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

You can find a full list of the “BAFTA Film Awards” 2025 categories and nominees here.