'Slow Horses' season 6 gets a major update from star Gary Oldman

"Slow Horses" season 4 may have ended only this past fall, and "Slow Horses" season 5 is still several months away from arriving on Apple TV Plus. But the star of the acclaimed British spy thriller is already giving us season 6 updates.

In an interview with Extra TV at the Golden Globes, Gary Oldman, who plays the flatulent spymaster Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV Plus series, revealed to Billy Bush that season 6 of "Slow Horses" has not only begun filming but that it's well underway.

Gary Oldman REVEALS 'Slow Horses' Season 6 Filming Is Underway (Exclusive) - YouTube Watch On

Admittedly, this isn't necessarily a massive surprise. Apple had already announced that season 6 was officially greenlit back in October and it's not even a secret anymore that as long as Oldman is involved, Apple will keep letting show creator Will Smith (not that Will Smith) make new seasons of the show.

In fact, at this point, they're in danger of running out of source material, as "Slough House" spy novel series author Mick Herron has only written 13 books to date. We're already nearly halfway through!

Still, it's remarkable that a show that is still wrapping up awards season for its fourth season is already partway through filming season 6. It's a testament to how well the "Slow Horses" creative team runs things. Smith has said in previous interviews that at any given point they're working on three seasons of the show — writing one, shooting one and editing one — and clearly, it's working for "Slow Horses," which was just nominated for several Emmys and Golden Globes, with Smith winning Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at this past year's Primetime Emmy Awards.

If you've already watched the first four seasons of the show, and are already caught up on the latest "Slow Horses" season 5 news, make sure to check out our list of the best shows like "Slow Horses." If you're looking for more spy thrillers to watch, here are our picks for the five best to stream right now.

