'Slow Horses' season 6 gets a major update from star Gary Oldman
Season 5 isn't even here yet but season 6 is underway!
"Slow Horses" season 4 may have ended only this past fall, and "Slow Horses" season 5 is still several months away from arriving on Apple TV Plus. But the star of the acclaimed British spy thriller is already giving us season 6 updates.
In an interview with Extra TV at the Golden Globes, Gary Oldman, who plays the flatulent spymaster Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV Plus series, revealed to Billy Bush that season 6 of "Slow Horses" has not only begun filming but that it's well underway.
Admittedly, this isn't necessarily a massive surprise. Apple had already announced that season 6 was officially greenlit back in October and it's not even a secret anymore that as long as Oldman is involved, Apple will keep letting show creator Will Smith (not that Will Smith) make new seasons of the show.
In fact, at this point, they're in danger of running out of source material, as "Slough House" spy novel series author Mick Herron has only written 13 books to date. We're already nearly halfway through!
Still, it's remarkable that a show that is still wrapping up awards season for its fourth season is already partway through filming season 6. It's a testament to how well the "Slow Horses" creative team runs things. Smith has said in previous interviews that at any given point they're working on three seasons of the show — writing one, shooting one and editing one — and clearly, it's working for "Slow Horses," which was just nominated for several Emmys and Golden Globes, with Smith winning Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at this past year's Primetime Emmy Awards.
If you've already watched the first four seasons of the show, and are already caught up on the latest "Slow Horses" season 5 news, make sure to check out our list of the best shows like "Slow Horses." If you're looking for more spy thrillers to watch, here are our picks for the five best to stream right now.
More from Tom's Guide
- 'Severance' season 2 earns perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — here's what the critics are saying
- 10 best Apple TV Plus shows of 2024 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
- 'Silo' just renewed for season 3 on Apple TV Plus — and season 4 will be the last
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Malcolm McMillan is a senior writer for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it. Previously, Malcolm had been a staff writer for Tom's Guide for over a year, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), A/V tech and VR headsets.
Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.