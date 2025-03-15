How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' from anywhere online
Did she hit her cop boyfriend in an SUV and leave him to die in the snow? She says this film is her testimony. You decide...
There's behind-the-scenes and there's behind-the scenes but "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" may have just reset the bar. Following events that culminated in her 2024 mistrial for the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe, this docuseries is released just before her retrial. She let the documentary makers have total access and has said that this is her testimony.
Here's how you can watch "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Max on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET. Also drops on Investigation Discovery simultaneously.
• U.S. — Max/ Investigation Disney
• U.K. — Investigation Discovery
• CAN — Investigation Discovery
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
How much access exactly? "She was there for every single, every single minute," documentary director Terry Dunn Meurer told 'Good Morning America'. "And, you know, she says, 'What else? What else am I going to do? I'm fighting for my life here. I want to be involved.'" As she says in the trailer, "[This all] feels like I'm in a bad dream" and as nightmares go, if she is innocent, they don't get much worse.
The basic facts are these: Read is accused of killing her police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe in January 2022. He was found dead on a fellow officer's front lawn. Authorities allege that Read and O'Keefe had a volatile relationship and, after dropping him off at a party at a fellow cop Brian Albert's house, she deliberately backed into him in a fit of rage and left him to die.
Read says she is innocent and her defense alleges that O'Keefe was attacked and beaten up at the party, dumped on the front lawn and positioned to look like he'd been hit by the SUV. The evidence for and against will be played out in the retrial next month in front of a nation gripped by the case taken up by mainstream media after it went viral on TikTok.
The docuseries examines the investigation and theories through access to key figures, as well as perspective into Read's mindset, but what will it achieve by letting her talk directly to an audience without fear of cross examination? The prosecution will certainly be watching it very closely. The other question nobody seems to have asked is, 'What is this whole media circus like for the family of John O'Keefe'?
Here's how you can watch "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" online with all the streaming details you need below.
How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' online in the U.S.
"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Max on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET with the first two episodes. Two more follow on Tuesday, March 18 with episode 5 "The Verdict" on Wednesday, March 19. Show also drops on Investigation Discovery simultaneously.
Abroad? Don't panic. You can use a VPN to watch via your usual domestic streaming platform. We recommend NordVPN.
"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Max on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET.
Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.
Max is also the place to watch "The Batman" online.
HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".
Watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' from anywhere in the world
If you're traveling overseas and "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' online in Canada
"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET.
Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' in the U.K.
"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET.
Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' online in Australia
Aussies may have to wait until Monday, March 31 to watch "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" on Max as the platform does not launch Down Under until then but there's no guarantee as we have no official release date at the time of writing.
In Oz for work or vacation? Don't panic. You can still catch the docuseries by using a VPN to hook up with your usual domestic streaming platform. We recommend NordVPN.
'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' trailer
'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' — Episode guide
Here is the full episode schedule for "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read":
Season 01 Episode 01: "What Happened at 34 Fairview?" — Monday, March 17
S01 E02: "‘Did I Hit Him?’" — Monday, March 17
S01 E03: "How Long to Die in Cold" — Tuesday, March 18
S01 E04: "A Town Divided" — Tuesday, March 18
S01 E05: "The Verdict" — Wednesday, March 19
'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' FAQ
What exactly has Karen Read been charged with? And what are the possible sentences?
Second-degree murder (maximum penalty of life in prison) and manslaughter under the influence of alcohol (maximum penalty of five to 20 years) and fleeing a scene of personal injury and death (maximum penalty 10 years).
Are there any other factors?
Too many to mention here but Read was engaging in flirty text conversations with one of O'Keefe's fellow officers, Brian Higgins, and Albert's house where the party was being held, it is alleged by the defense, was not searched properly...
