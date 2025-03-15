How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' from anywhere online

There's behind-the-scenes and there's behind-the scenes but "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" may have just reset the bar. Following events that culminated in her 2024 mistrial for the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe, this docuseries is released just before her retrial. She let the documentary makers have total access and has said that this is her testimony.

"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Max on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET. Also drops on Investigation Discovery simultaneously.

How much access exactly? "She was there for every single, every single minute," documentary director Terry Dunn Meurer told 'Good Morning America'. "And, you know, she says, 'What else? What else am I going to do? I'm fighting for my life here. I want to be involved.'" As she says in the trailer, "[This all] feels like I'm in a bad dream" and as nightmares go, if she is innocent, they don't get much worse.

The basic facts are these: Read is accused of killing her police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe in January 2022. He was found dead on a fellow officer's front lawn. Authorities allege that Read and O'Keefe had a volatile relationship and, after dropping him off at a party at a fellow cop Brian Albert's house, she deliberately backed into him in a fit of rage and left him to die.

Read says she is innocent and her defense alleges that O'Keefe was attacked and beaten up at the party, dumped on the front lawn and positioned to look like he'd been hit by the SUV. The evidence for and against will be played out in the retrial next month in front of a nation gripped by the case taken up by mainstream media after it went viral on TikTok.

The docuseries examines the investigation and theories through access to key figures, as well as perspective into Read's mindset, but what will it achieve by letting her talk directly to an audience without fear of cross examination? The prosecution will certainly be watching it very closely. The other question nobody seems to have asked is, 'What is this whole media circus like for the family of John O'Keefe'?

How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' online in the U.S.

"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Max on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET with the first two episodes. Two more follow on Tuesday, March 18 with episode 5 "The Verdict" on Wednesday, March 19. Show also drops on Investigation Discovery simultaneously.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO's prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' online in Canada

"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET.

How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' in the U.K.

"A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" premieres on Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m ET.

How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' online in Australia

Aussies may have to wait until Monday, March 31 to watch "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" on Max as the platform does not launch Down Under until then but there's no guarantee as we have no official release date at the time of writing.

'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' — Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read":

Season 01 Episode 01: "What Happened at 34 Fairview?" — Monday, March 17

S01 E02: "‘Did I Hit Him?’" — Monday, March 17

S01 E03: "How Long to Die in Cold" — Tuesday, March 18

S01 E04: "A Town Divided" — Tuesday, March 18

S01 E05: "The Verdict" — Wednesday, March 19

'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' FAQ

What exactly has Karen Read been charged with? And what are the possible sentences? Second-degree murder (maximum penalty of life in prison) and manslaughter under the influence of alcohol (maximum penalty of five to 20 years) and fleeing a scene of personal injury and death (maximum penalty 10 years).

Are there any other factors? Too many to mention here but Read was engaging in flirty text conversations with one of O'Keefe's fellow officers, Brian Higgins, and Albert's house where the party was being held, it is alleged by the defense, was not searched properly...

