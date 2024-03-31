New on HBO and Max in April 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

April showers may bring May flowers, but it also means a bouquet of great new shows and movies on all the best streaming services.

To help you decide what to watch, we've rounded up the best shows and movies arriving on Max in April 2024. For starters, "The Zone of Interest," one of only three films to take home multiple awards at the 2024 Oscars, makes its way onto the streamer this month. A new limited series, "The Sympathizer," combines classic spy thriller antics and biting social commentary through the eyes of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the Vietnam War. And as spring kicks into full force, you can expect lots of baseball, soccer, and basketball games this month on Max.

Here's everything new on Max in April 2024. If you're still looking for more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best new shows to watch this week.

New on Max in April 2024: Top Picks

'The Zone of Interest' (April 5)

Arriving on Max this month is "The Zone of Interest," a poignant WWII historical drama that took home three Oscars at this year's Academy Awards, including Best International Feature Film and Best Sound.

Horrific yet undeniably brilliant, "The Zone of Interest" stars Christian Friedel as Rudolf Höss and Sandra Hüller as his wife Hedwig, a German couple building their perfect picket fence life in the literal shadow of the Auschwitz concentration camp, which Rudolf runs.

While this movie doesn't shy away from the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany against the Jewish people, it's more like background noise than the main focus. The real horror comes from observing the mundane normalcy the family is able to carve out amid it all, as they see their place in the Holocaust as simply a means to a better life.

Premieres April 5 on Max

'The Sympathizer' (April 14)

Over the years, HBO and Max have built a reputation for having some of the best miniseries on television. This month, Max adds another to its roster: "The Sympathizer," based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Part spy thriller and part cross-culture satire, this seven-episode series follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the Vietnam War. Once the fighting wraps up, he sets off to make a new life in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren't over just yet.

"The Sympathizer" is co-produced by HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media and boasts a star-studded cast, including: Hoa Xuande, whom anime fans will recognize from Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" remake; Sandra Oh of "Killing Eve" and "Grey's Anatomy" fame; and Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple antagonist roles.

Premieres April 14 on Max

'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' (April 1)

If you enjoyed "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," why not revisit where it all started?

Michael Cera stars as Scott, an aimless 20-something in an unsuccessful indie garage band still pining after his ex (Brie Larson). On his path to personal redemption he doesn't realize he needs, Scott makes the mistake of dating a high schooler (Ellen Wong) only to run into the girl of his actual dreams, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) not long after. The catch? Ramona has seven evil exes Scott must defeat if he wants to win her heart. While you might love its excellent classic gaming aesthetic, its fantastic supporting cast helps make "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" a must-see cult classic.

Premieres April 1 on Max

Bleacher Report Live Sports on Max in April 2024

NCAA Men’s Basketball

April 6

2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals, 6 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET

April 8

2024 NCAA Men’s National Championship, 9:00 p.m. ET

NBA

April 2

Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors*, 10:00 p.m. ET

April 4

Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:00pm ET

April 9

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

April 11

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET

April 16 & 19

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament (teams and times TBA)

April 21

TNT Sports’ Coverage of 2024 NBA Playoffs Begins (teams and times TBA)

NHL

April 3

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 9:30 p.m. ET

April 7

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings, 1:00 p.m. ET

April 10

Vegas Golden Knights* at Edmonton Oilers, 8:30 p.m. ET

April 14

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, 1:00 p.m. ET

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights, 3:30 p.m. ET

April 17

Pittsburgh Penguins* at New York Islanders, 7:00 p.m. ET

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET

April 20

TNT Sports’ Coverage of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Begins (Teams & Times, TBA)

MLB

April 2

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies*, 6:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers*, 10:00 p.m. ET

April 9

Chicago Cubs* at San Diego Padres*, 10 p.m. ET

April 16

Atlanta Braves* at Houston Astros*, 8 p.m. ET

April 23

Houston Astros* at Chicago Cubs*, 7:30 p.m. ET

U.S. Soccer (2024 SheBelieves Cup)

April 6

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Japan, 12:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Brazil, 3:30 p.m. ET

April 9

Japan vs. Canada/Brazil, 4 p.m. ET

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Canada/Brazil, 7:00 p.m. ET

MotoGP

April 12-14

Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas (Various)

April 26-28

Spanish Grand Prix (Various)

Cycling

April 1

Ronde of Mouscron

April 1-6

2024 Itzulia Basque Country

April 9-12

Giro d'Abruzzo (Men’s)

April 12

Classic Grand Besançon

April 13

Tour du Jura

April 13-14 & April 20-21

2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Series (Brazil)

Max Originals and Exclusives in April 2024

Synopses provided by Max

April 1 - 'The Synanon Fix'

Did a controversial cure become a cult? This four-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of a groundbreaking drug rehabilitation program that over the decades transformed into a cult-like movement.

April 6 - 'Alex Edelman: Just for Us'

After an acclaimed, extended run on Broadway, comedian Alex Edelman brings his solo show "Just for Us" to HBO and Max in an all-new comedy special. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic threats pointed in his direction online, Edelman decides to go straight to the source – specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, timely, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise "Just for Us."

April 9 - 'Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion'

Fashion is identity for teenage girls and one brand, Brandy Melville, has developed a cult-like following despite its controversial “one size fits most” tagline and some unsavory practices. Hiding behind a shiny Instagram façade is a shockingly toxic world, and a broader reflection of the global fast fashion industry. Fast fashion isn’t all glitz and glamor – it’s an exploitative business that pollutes the planet for the sake of profit.

April 14 - 'The Sympathizer'

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the series is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren't over.

April 16 - 'An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th'

The film looks at the surge in political violence through the story of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, showing the roots of anti-government sentiment and its reverberations today, along with the emotionally charged warnings of those who suffered tragic losses in the deadliest homegrown attack in U.S. history.

April 18 - 'Conan O'Brien Must Go'

The series features the Emmy-winning host visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,” where he dives deep with listeners from around the world. Making stops in Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland, O’Brien surprises some of his most memorable fans while also taking in local culture, cuisine, and sights.

April 21 - 'The Jinx: Part Two'

"The Jinx: Part Two," a new six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," from Andrew Jarecki, premieres April 21. In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst's prison calls, and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now.

April 26 - 'We're Here' Season 4

This season follows renowned drag queens, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale, as they continue the show’s mission of spreading love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America. The queens work with participants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as in surrounding towns, and take an in-depth, immersive look at recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and the effect it has had on the community.

Everything New on Max in April 2024

APRIL 1

American Renegades (2018)

Basquiat (1996)

Black Swan (2010)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973)

Cane Toads: The Conquest (2010)

Ceddo (1977)

Conviction (2010)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Demonlover (2002)

Don't Let Go (2019)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Emitaï (1971)

Eo (2022)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

The Heroic Trio (1993)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Infernal Affairs (2002)

Infernal Affairs II (2003)

Infernal Affairs III (2003)

Inland Empire (2006)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Joy (2015)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Kingpin (1996)

Leap of Faith (1992)

Lonesome Luke, Messenger (1917)

Lost In Translation (2003)

Love Affair (1939)

Lucky (2017)

McQueen (2018)

Miracles (1989)

National Security (2003)

The New World (2006)

Next Aisle Over (1919)

Once Upon a Time in China (1991)

Once Upon a Time in China (1992)

Once Upon a Time in China III (1993)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Power of Film (2024)

Pride and Glory (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Haven (2013)

A Sammy in Siberia (1919)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

A Serious Man (2009)

The Social Network (2010)

Source Code (2011)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)

Spring Fever (1919)

The Square (2017)

The Strangers (2008)

The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)

A Tale of Springtime (1990)

A Tale of Winter (1992)

A Tale of Summer (1996)

A Tale of Autumn (1998)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (2019)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Trial (1962)

The Unknown (1927)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

Whiteout (2009)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wipeout, Season 2A

Youth (2015)

Zero Days (2016)

Zola (2021)

APRIL 2

Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)

APRIL 3

Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

Take My Tumor (TLC)

APRIL 4

Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)

HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)

APRIL 5

The Zone of Interest (A24)

APRIL 6

Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)

Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)

APRIL 7

Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)

APRIL 9

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)

Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) (Cartoon Network)

APRIL 10

Bail Jumpers (ID)

APRIL 11

Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)

APRIL 13

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)

APRIL 14

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)

The Sympathizer (HBO Original)

APRIL 16

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)

APRIL 18

Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max Original)

Homefront (2013)

Men (2022)

APRIL 19

HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)

APRIL 21

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)

The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)

APRIL 22

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)

The Green Planet (BBC)

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One (2024)

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)

Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)

APRIL 23

Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)

The Losers (2010)

Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)

APRIL 24

Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)

APRIL 26

Caught! (Discovery Channel)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)

We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)

APRIL 28

Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)