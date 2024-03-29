New on Paramount Plus in April 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

April brings with it showers and budding flowers, but also a host of new shows and movies on all of the best streaming services.

Our top picks for this month on Paramount Plus include the final season of a Star Trek series, the return of a classic children's animated character and a spinoff of a movie that itself came from a much-loved video game. But, there's plenty more, including the Country Music Awards, the Masters, and lots and lots of soccer.

Here's everything new on Paramount Plus in April 2024. If you haven't signed up for Paramount Plus yet, make sure to check out our guide on how to get Paramount Plus for free before you do.

Top Picks

'Star Trek: Discovery' (April 4)

The fifth and final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" warps onto Paramount Plus with the first two episodes on April 4. This time, Captain Michael Burnham and crew are tasked with finding an ancient source of power that threatens to destroy the galaxy. Will they come to the Federation's rescue yet again? Of course, the best reason to watch Discovery isn't so much for the action (of which there is plenty), but the character-building and interplay between all the members of the crew. It'll be sad to see them on their last adventure. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green ("The Walking Dead"), Anthony Rapp ("Rent"), and Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water").

CMT Music Awards (April 7)

Country music fans can tune in to this live event, streamed from Austin, as the industry celebrates the best in country music. Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the awards for the fourth time, but this year, she'll be the sole host. She's also been nominated for three awards this year, too.

Performers announced for the show include Jordan Davis, Sam Hunt, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll, Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Old Dominion. Trisha Yearwood will be receiving the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

You'll need to be a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscriber to stream this live, but can watch it on-demand the day after.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'DORA' (April 12)

Can you say excited? Everyone’s favorite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns with her monkey best friend, Boots, to embark on a colorful adventure within a fantastical rainforest. This time around, Dora will be voiced by Diana Zermeño, while Boots will be voiced by Asher Colton Spence. Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, returns as Mami, and Mike Smith Rivera joins the cast as Papi.

Dora will consist of 26 11-minute episodes, the first 20 of which will be available on April 12.

The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time (April 14)

Listen to the Piano Man sing you a song or two — and sing right along from your living room as the legendary performer gets up on the stage of Madison Square Garden for the 100th concert of his residency. The actual show takes place on March 28, so this isn't a live show, but it's the next best thing to getting tickets to the actual event.

I've been to a couple of these concerts in person, and they're a great time; after all these years, Joel really knows how to work a crowd and find fresh ways to play his old standards. You'll need to be a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscriber to stream this two-hour concert on the 14th, but can watch it on-demand the day after.

'Knuckles' (4/26)

The Sonic the Hedgehog Cinematic Universe (SCU?) is expanding with a new six-episode series revolving around Knuckles. Set between "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," this series sees Knuckles training Wade the ways of the echidna warrior, and in the process, learning more about himself, too.

Idris Elba resumes his role as Knuckles, and Adam Pally reprises his role as Wade Whipple. The stacked cast includes Stockard Channing ("The West Wing"), Edi Patterson ("The Righteous Gemstones"), Scott Mescudi ("Don’t Look Up"), Ellie Taylor ("Ted Lasso"), Julian Barratt ("Mindhorn"), Rory McCann ("Game of Thrones"), Cary Elwes ("Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning"), Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), Paul Scheer ("Black Monday"), and Ben Schwartz as Sonic.

Originals, exclusives & premieres

4/1: Talk to Me*

A group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand and become hooked on the new thrill and high-stakes party game until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

4/4: Star Trek: Discovery season five premiere

In the final season, Captain Burnham and her crews uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been hidden for centuries.

4/7: CMT Music Awards**

Streaming live from Austin, Texas, the event celebrates the biggest stars in country music, featuring electrifying performances and tributes to industry legends.

4/10: The Challenge: All Stars season four premiere

Old-school legends, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers reunite in South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter and only one all-star will claim the title.

4/12: DORA premiere

Everyone’s favorite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns with her monkey best friend, Boots, to embark on a colorful adventure within a fantastical rainforest.

4/14: The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time**

Get a front row ticket to Billy Joel’s history-making 100th sold-out concert of his legendary residency at the world-famous Madison Square Garden.

4/16: CTRL+ALT+DESIRE

Terror grips a small Florida town when a mother, father and son are found gunned down in their home. The mystery deepens when 29-year-old Grant Amato, son and brother of the deceased, is named prime suspect.

4/26: Knuckles premiere

The new live-action event series follows Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Library shows

April 1

Jeff Dunham: I'm with Cupid

April 3

Bubble Guppies (Season 6)

Bubble Guppies: Bubble Puppy’s Fin-tastic Fairy Tale

Bubble Guppies: Guppy Style!

Bubble Guppies: The Puppy and the Ring

CMT Crossroads (Seasons 21-22)

CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert

April 8

NCISVerse: The First 1,000**

April 10

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 19-20)

April 17

Mighty Planes (Seasons 1-4)

RENO 911! (Season 8)

The Last Cowboy (Season 4)

April 24

Air Disasters (Season 9-10)

How Did They Fix That? (Seasons 1-2)

Library movies

April 1

Arsenal*

B.A.P.S.

Bandslam*

Black Lotus

Blades of Glory

Catch and Release

Chaplin

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'*

Cloud Atlas

Cold Mountain

Daddy's Home

Deep Impact

Domestic Disturbance*

Drive Me Crazy

Edge Of Darkness

El Dorado

Emma

Empire Records

Face/Off

First Blood

Galaxy Quest*

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hotel for Dogs

I Love You, Man

Identity

Inherent Vice

Jacob's Ladder*

Juice

Just Like Heaven

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Night*

Life

Like a Boss

Magnolia

Malcolm X

Max Steel*

Mimic

Muriel's Wedding*

My Baby's Daddy

Nebraska

Nick of Time*

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rambo III

Saturday Night Fever

Secret in Their Eyes*

Team America: World Police

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Crossing Guard*

The Evening Star*

The Heartbreak Kid

The King of Comedy

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Ring Two (Unrated)

The Score

The Secret Garden

The Station Agent

The Transporter Refueled*

The Uninvited

TMNT

Total Recall

Transformers

Up in Smoke

Vacancy

Varsity Blues

Whip It

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild Card*

Wuthering Heights*

April 11

School For Scoundrels*

April 12

Deliver Us from Evil

April 25

The Painter

Sports

4/2: Coppa Italia Semifinal – Juventus vs. Lazio

4/3: Coppa Italia Semifinal – Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

4/6: Serie A – Roma vs. Lazio

4/6: American Cornhole League – Pennsylvania Ringers vs. Arizona Burn*

4/6: New Zealand Sail Grand Prix*

4/6: United Soccer League – Louisville City FC vs. Indy Eleven*

4/7: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Sioux Falls*

4/7: High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships*

4/7: We Need to Talk*

4/7: HBCU All-Star Game*

4/8-4/14: Masters Live*

4/9: UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

4/9: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

4/10: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Barcelona

4/10: UEFA Champions League – Atlético Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

4/11: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 1

4/11: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1

4/13: We Need to Talk at The Masters presented by AT&T*

4/13: The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other presented in partnership with Rolex*

4/13: The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship: An Invitation to The Masters*

4/13: The Masters Third Round Coverage*

4/14: The Masters Final Round Coverage*

4/14: The Latin America Amateur Championship: An Invitation to The Masters*

4/14: Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Spanish Inspiration presented in partnership with Rolex*

4/16: AFC Champions League – Al Ain vs. Al Hilal

4/16: UEFA Champions League – Barcelona vs. PSG

4/16: UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund vs. Atlético Madrid

4/17: UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

4/17: UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

4/17: AFC Champions League – Ulsan Hyundai vs. Yokohama F. Marinos

4/18: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 2

4/18: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 2

4/20: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC*

4/20-4/21: PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

4/21: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Tacoma*

4/22: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

4/23: AFC Champions League – Al Hilal vs. Al Ain

4/23: Coppa Italia Semifinal – Lazio vs. Juventus

4/24: Coppa Italia Semifinal – Atalanta vs. Fiorentina

4/24: AFC Champions League – Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Ulsan Hyundai

4/27: Formula E – Monaco E-Prix*

4/27: Sail Grand Prix*

4/27-4/28: PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

Throughout April: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout April: UEFA Europa League competition

Throughout April: UEFA Europa Conference League competition

Throughout April: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout April: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.



**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.