Max top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

Are you a Max subscriber struggling to find your next watch? Even on the very best streaming services, it can sometimes be a challenge to decide which show should come next.

You might be tempted to turn to the Max top 10 shows, but as with every other streamer, there's no guarantee that what's most popular on Max at the moment will also be the very best content that the streaming service has to offer.

Here at Tom's Guide, we've looked through the top 10 shows on Max (as of 4 a.m. ET on June 19) and singled out three things that we think are worth checking out. Right now, that includes (obviously) the long-awaited premiere of "House of the Dragon" season 2, the return of an animated DC superhero show, and a horror-tinged teen drama.

Looking for more recommendations? Don't forget to read through our lists of the best Max shows to stream right now, Max's top 10 movies, and our round-up of everything new on Max this month.

'House of the Dragon'

We're finally back in Westeros for "House of the Dragon" season 2. The first chapter dealt with the reign of King Viserys, charting the division of House Targaryen into two factions, the Greens and the Blacks.

In season 2, the Seven Kingdoms will be swallowed up by their bloody civil war (the "Dance of the Dragons") between newly-crowned Aegon II and Queen Rhaenyra (Viserys' named heir) fully takes off. Expect power struggles, politicking, betrayal and more brutality as the series continues.

Watch right now on Max

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'My Adventures with Superman'

"My Adventures with Superman" might not be what you're expecting from a series set in the DC Universe, as it's a far cry from the recent gritty versions of Superman. But don't be put off by the Man of Steel's sweeter nature; "My Adventures with Superman" is a great, anime-inspired animated series that's light on its feet, but still packs in the action.

The series throws us in with a twentysomething Superman who is still trying to build up his Clark Kent secret identity. He joins the Daily Planet's investigative team alongside fellow intern and photographer, Jimmy Olsen, and is swept along with reporter Lois Lane (whom he swiftly develops a big crush on) and thrown up against the many foes threatening Metropolis.

Watch now on Max

'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School'

It’s no surprise to see the latest “Pretty Little Liars” spin-off in the top 10, given the season is coming to a close imminently (June 20th, if you’re reading this after the finale aired).

Following the events of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”, this second season finds the new generation of Little Liars contending with a new challenge: summer school. Their grades have sipped, and they’ve got to take extra classes to try and make it to junior year. But while continuing their studies and taking up part-time jobs to keep them busy, the gang is also being stalked and tested by a terrifying new figure with a connection to ‘A’: Bloody Rose.

Watch now on Max

Max top 10 shows right now

"House of the Dragon" "Smiling Friends" "House of the Dragon: The House that Dragons Built" "All American" "La Promesa" "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" "My 600-lb Life Mexico" "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" "My Adventures with Superman" "Mahkum"