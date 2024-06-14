9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (June 14-16)

Finding your next binge is a breeze when you consult our roundup of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Max and other top streaming services .

The weekend slate is packed with returning favorites, including "The Boys" season 4, "House of the Dragon" season 2 and "Bridgerton" season 3 part 2. The new Apple TV Plus series "Presumed Innocent" debuts. The legal thriller comes from David E. Kelley and stars Jake Gyllenhaal.

On the movie side, the documentary "Brats" takes a look at how the infamous nickname "Brat Pack" affected the careers of young stars in the '80s. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 (HBO)

The game of thrones turns into a war of thrones — and a fiery and bloody one featuring Targaryen vs. Targaryen and dragons vs. dragons. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) believes she is the true queen of Westeros, but her brother King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) sits on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing, backed by his mother, the dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke). After the death of her son Lucerys at the hands of Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), Rhaenyra seeks allies among the lords of the realm, including the powerful Starks in the North, but a foolish decision by Daemon (Matt Smith) threatens to drive support to her brother.

Premieres Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘The Boys’ season 4 (Prime Video)

Amazon’s violent and gory anti-superhero show returns with the Boys in disarray. Their leader, Butcher (Karl Urban), has a terminal illness from taking V24, and he has just a few months to live. Meanwhile, his archnemesis Homelander (Antony Starr) is at the peak of his power and influence, with fellow supes blindly following him and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) close to reaching the White House.

But maybe all is not lost for the Boys. Butcher has a plan to wipe out supes once and for all: unleashing the virus he discovered in the spinoff show “Gen V.”

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 (Netflix)

Thatsteamy carriage ride may be over, but Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) problems are not. She and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) are now blissfully engaged, but she'll have to untangle her web of deceit before getting a happily ever after.

The biggest impediment, of course, is Penelope’s secret identity as scandalmonger Lady Whistledown. Eloise (Claudia Jessie) threatens to reveal all to her brother if Pen doesn’t ‘fess up herself. Meanwhile, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) has her own complicated romance brewing. When has a Bridgerton romance ever run smoothly?

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Presumed Innocent’ (Apple TV Plus)

David E. Kelley has proven he's the king of legal dramas after creating shows like "The Practice" and "Big Little Lies"). He's behind this limited series based on Scott Turow’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague — who also happened to be his mistress. The charge shocks Rusty’s wife (Ruth Negga) and children and his fellow prosecutors, including Tommy Molto (Gyllenhaal's real-life brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard). Rusty proclaims his innocence as he tries to hold his family together, but the case brings twist, turns and troubles that won't go away easily.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Love Island USA’ season 6 (Peacock)

Summer lovin,' having a love match? The new group of singles on the American version of “Love Island” are certainly hoping to make a romantic connection — and win some cash, of course.

Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules” takes over as host to oversee the sexy singles and their shenanigans at the Villa and Casa Amor. The cast includes some semi-familiar faces, including Kordell Beckham (NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.’s younger brother) and Aaron Evans (the winner of “The Traitors UK” season 1).

Streaming now on Peacock

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ season 5 (Netflix)

Two episodes don’t seem like enough to make up a full season, but David Letterman is at a stage in his life where he can do whatever he pleases. He also recently hosted a special edition of “My Next Guest” with John Mulaney, so that can sort of be lumped in with the fifth season. The two new episodes feature Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and NBA legend Charles Barkley. Each season has consisted of fewer and fewer installments, so we anticipate the show turning into a TikTok video by next year.

Streaming now on Netflix

The 77th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Broadway’s best plays, musicals and performances are honored in the 77th annual Tony Awards. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosts for the third year in a row, and the ceremony will feature performances from nominated musicals including “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Illinoise,” “Water for Elephants” and “The Who’s Tommy.” On the play side, “Stereophonic” is the frontrunner. In the acting categories, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Kelli O’Hara are shoo-ins.

Premieres Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus

New movies

‘BRATS’ (Hulu)

In 1985, a New York magazine article coined the term “Brat Pack” to describe the young stars of that generation — Andrew McCarthy, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and Judd Nelson, among others. That nickname — a nod to the midcentury label of the “Rat Pack” — ended up defining the actors in lasting, and in some cases, detrimental ways that McCarthy explores in this documentary. He sits down with fellow Brat Pack-ers, some of whom he hasn’t talked to in decades, as well as the author of the article, David Blum, to dig into how labels, reputation and image can make or break careers in Hollywood.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Ultraman: Rising’ (Netflix)

The popular Japanese superhero who has battled kaiju in manga, TV shows and films faces his greatest challenge yet: parenthood. In this animated film, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns to Tokyo to take on the mantle of Ultraman when the city is besieged by rising monster attacks. But Sato faces an unexpected twist when he’s forced to adopt a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Now, he not only has to juggle baseball and superheroics, but parenting as well. It’s not easy when baby Emi could decimate a block with one belch. Sato’s inner and outer strength will be tested as he protects Emi from forces determined to exploit her for their dark plans.

Streaming now on Netflix