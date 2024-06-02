New on HBO and Max in June 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

June is going to be a blockbuster month for Max subscribers, headlined by the much-anticipated return of "House of the Dragon" which will be returning for its blockbuster 8-episode second season.

Elsewhere on the service, new series "Fantasmas" and "Ren Faire" will debut, plus a whole bunch of new library titles including "Mamma Mia," "Fright Night" and "The Disaster Artist" will be added throughout the month.

Here's everything new on Max in June 2024:

New on Max in June 2024: Top Picks

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 (June 16)

The wait for "House of the Dragon" season 2 is finally over this month, as the battle for succession in the wake of King Viserys' death kicked off the ultimate family feud between Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon II, son of the late Queen Alicent.

Shadowy political alliances, changing loyalties, shocking deaths, and some long-awaited epic dragon battles should make this eight-episode sophomore season a thrilling watch when it kicks off June 16.



'Fantasmas' (June 7)

Created, directed, written, and starring "Los Espookys" star Julio Torres as a fictional version of himself, "Fantasmas" is a surreal 6-episode comedy that follows Torres as he searches for a lost earring.

Along the way, he'll encounter several A-list celebrities playing various parts, including Emma Stone, Dylan O’Brien, Julia Fox, Steve Buscemi, Ziwe, Bowen Yang, and more. Torres has described the series as a number of interconnected vignettes, and the trailer promises some truly unique scenarios, so if you're in the mood for something a little offbeat, this looks like it could be just the series!



'Ren Faire' (June 2)

Though "House of the Dragon" may be the most-anticipated battle for succession to hit Max this month, the reality-comedy series "Ren Faire" explores the battle for control of America's largest renaissance festival after longtime director "King George" announces his retirement after half a century running the event.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the series brings an absurdist tone to its oddball subject and looks like it will introduce some truly unforgettable personalities, including general manager Jeffrey Baldwin, elephant trainer Darla Smith and “Lord of Corn” Louie Migliaccio, who all believe themselves to be the best choice as the next leader of the Texas Renaissance Faire.



Max Originals and Exclusives in June 2024

June 2: 'Fixer-Upper: The Lake House'

Chip and Joanna celebrate ten years of Fixer Upper with a brand-new challenge: the overhaul of a severely outdated 1960s lakehouse. Surprising interior design choices and unique outdoor features highlight the property's dramatic cliffside views.



June 2: 'Ren Faire'

For half a century, 86-year-old George Coulam, known to his employees as King George, has reigned with an iron fist over the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest such “faire” in the world. He has power, as the elected mayor of the town he incorporated. He has glory, as the undisputed employer and self-proclaimed ruler of thousands. He has vast wealth, as the majority shareholder of the festival. Now, he is ready to give it all up and spend the last years of his life in the quest for a romantic companion. But before he retires, George will finally choose which of his longtime employees will take his crown.



June 6: 'Am I OK'

Logline: Lucy and Jane have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.



June 7: 'Fantasmas'

Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.



June 13: 'Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go'

In her debut stand-up special, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder takes viewers on a psychedelic thrill ride of storytelling, characters, jokes, and more.



June 16: 'House of the Dragon' season 2

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.



June 18: 'Here to Climb'

The documentary follows professional climber Sasha DiGiulian rising from child prodigy to a champion sport climber, as she ultimately makes her mark by taking her talents to the biggest walls on the planet with a series of bold, first female ascents. Confronting both physical and mental obstacles head on, Sasha charts her own course in a sport where a path didn’t exist, enabling her passion to become a viable profession.



June 20: 'Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play'

“Slave Play” was one of Broadway’s most celebrated, genre-bending, and daring productions – breaking records and receiving critical acclaim for tackling race, sex, and interracial relationships in a way never before seen on stage. In this playful and provocative documentary, playwright Jeremy O. Harris takes viewers behind the scenes, from run-throughs to performance, as he strips down his own work and directs new actors through workshop rehearsals. As the acting students parse the text and bring meaning to the words on the page, Harris turns his critical eye to the thoughts, inspirations, and creative process that brought the play to life.



June 22: 'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple'

Stevie Van Zandt, known as New Jersey's most famous consigliere to Bruce Springsteen and Tony Soprano, takes center stage in this feature documentary, which traces Van Zandt’s career as a producer, musician, songwriter, activist, actor, and more, from the clubs of Asbury Park, N.J. to arena stadiums, to the Bada Bing Club and the Underground Garage.



June 25 'One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit'

ONE SOUTH is an inpatient psychiatric unit at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Queens, NY that specializes in treating young adults in acute crisis. It may look more like a college dorm than a psychiatric hospital, but patients arrive every day in acute crisis. They are dealing with a variety of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, personality disorders and psychosis, and many have contemplated or attempted suicide. A team of doctors, social workers, and nurses work together to stabilize the patients and prepare them to return to the outside world, but time is limited and there are many obstacles. The two-part film follows the trajectory of a hospital admission–from intake, through the ups and downs of treatment, to discharge–as a variety of patient and provider stories are blended to create a rich portrait of a unique place.



June 27: 'Breaking New Ground'

Robert Hartwell takes on the challenge of transforming a 200-year-old house with a complicated history into a home filled with love. It's a renovation story that celebrates the resilience of Robert's journey, as well as those who came before him.



June 28: 'Problemista'

Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.

Everything New on Max in June 2024

June 1

50/50 (2011)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Heist (2014)

Bandits (2015)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Demolition (2015)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que? (2021)

Hope Springs (2012)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Krampus (2015)

Life After (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marmaduke (2010)

Minari (2020)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Open Water (2003)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overlord (1975)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Shadows (2020)

Shining Through (1992)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice (2009) Sugar (2008)

The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems (2019)

Urban Legend (1998)

User Zero (2020)

Wanted (2008)

June 2

Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Ren Faire (HBO Original)

Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

June 3

Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)

Keanu (2016)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)

June 4

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1

June 5

Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)

June 6

Am I OK? (2022)

June 7

Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)

June 10

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)

June 11

Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)

Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)

June 13

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)

June 16

American Monster, Season 12 (ID)

House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)

June 17

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)

June 18

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)

Here To Climb (HBO Original)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)

June 19

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)

June 20

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)

June 21

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)

June 22

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)

June 23

Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)

June 24

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)

June 25

One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)

June 27

Breaking New Ground (Max Original)

June 28

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Problemista (2024) (A24)

June 30

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)