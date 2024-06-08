Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Whenever I have no clue what to watch, one of the first places I check is the top 10 most-watched movies list on the best streaming services like Max. Sure, they're not all guaranteed to be winners, but it's great for cutting through the noise to see what's got everyone buzzing.

Here at Tom's Guide, we've narrowed down the best movies in the Max top 10 to bring you the three that are truly worth your time. This list includes one of the greatest sci-fi stories of our time, a hard-hitting sports drama led by Zac Efron, and a poignant comedy-drama inspired by one writer's real-life journey of self-discovery that's perfect for Pride Month. There’s something for everybody here.

This article is based on the Max top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 1 p.m. on June 8. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide on the best new movies that just landed on streaming as well as everything new on Max this month.

'Dune Part 2' (2024)

If you missed “Dune: Part Two” during its theatrical debut earlier this year, you can now watch the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic from the comfort of your own couch. Timothée Chalamet is back as Paul Atreides, a young noble thrust into a galactic war for the valuable but deadly desert planet of Arrakis.

Following on from its 2021 predecessor, this second chapter in a planned trilogy sees him on a quest for revenge against those who destroyed his family house. He and his pregnant mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) continue their journey with the Fremen, led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem), where he falls in love with Chani (Zendaya) and plots the downfall of the Harkonnens. But when Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) dispatches his ruthless nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) to seize control of Arrakis, Paul must decide whether to embrace the prophecy he has been avoiding.

Watch it now on Max

'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Inspired by the heartbreaking true story of the Von Erich brothers, "The Iron Claw" stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, the second oldest son in a family of professional wrestlers. Under the thumb of their domineering father, Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), Kevin and his brothers strive to make history and build a family legacy in the world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Efron is joined by an all-star cast that includes Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Harris Dickinson, and Maura Tierney.

"The Iron Claw" is one of the rare biographical sports dramas that you can come into with zero knowledge and still be riveted by all the twists and turns. Just be warned that this film, like WWE, can get ugly. I mean, really ugly. And the fact that it's all based on real events only amplifies the emotional impact. Even with its grim subject matter, "The Iron Claw" stands out as a remarkable film, delivering powerhouse performances throughout.

Watch it now on Max

'Am I OK?' (2024)

After the trainwreck that was "Madame Web," Dakota Johnson looks set to bounce back into the public's good graces with "Am I OK?" — a self-discovery comedy-drama that made waves after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. She stars as Lucy, a 32-year-old woman living in Los Angeles who, after a lifetime of crappy relationships with men, realizes she's a lesbian.

While her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) is supportive, she's also getting ready to move halfway around the world. So Lucy must learn to stand on her own and navigate the trials and tribulations of coming out later in life without the support system she’s come to rely upon. Directed by comedians Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, "Am I OK?" is written by Lauren Pomerantz and based on her own life story, and that authenticity and vulnerability shine throughout.

Watch it now on Max

Max top 10 movies right now

"Dune Part 2" (2024) "Am I Ok" (2024) "Ride Along 2" (2016) "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" (2008) "Keanu" (2016) "The Other Guys" (2010) "Wanted" (2008) "The Iron Claw" (2023) "Splice" (2009) "Fright Night" (1985)