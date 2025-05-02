I watched Nicolas Cage lose his mind in this new psychological thriller — and I had a blast

There are a lot of options when it comes to what to watch in theaters or across the best streaming services this week. But trust me, you need to go watch "The Surfer."

I was lucky enough to catch a screening of this psychological thriller starring Nicolas Cage at the Atlanta Film Festival last week and I had a blast. It's not a perfect movie, but watching Nic Cage lose his mind is a great use of an hour and 43 minutes.

This movie has been around for a while (it debuted at Cannes last year). But it finally hits U.S. theaters today and Australian theaters on May 15. Aussies will be able to stream the movie a month later on Stan.

But if you're in the U.S., you shouldn't wait to check out this movie. Here's why you need to go see "The Surfer" in theaters this weekend.

What is 'The Surfer' about?

THE SURFER | Official Trailer | In theaters May 2nd - YouTube Watch On

"The Surfer" stars Nicolas Cage as the Surfer, an anonymous man who has returned to his fictional Australian hometown of Luna Beach. He's close to securing his grandfather's old home on Clifftop Drive, and wants to take his son (Finn Little) out into the waves to check out the ancestral home.

But when he and his son arrive at the beach, they find a gang of locals has claimed it as their own, willing to fight anyone who dares surf their waves.

The Surfer takes his son home, but then returns to the beach, determined to surf. The locals still aren't having it, though, and they start messing with him.

He calls the police, only to discover that the gang is lead by Scally (Julian McMahon), scion to a local land baron and someone the Surfer knew from his childhood in Luna Bay. He also discovers that the Cop (Justin Rosniak) who arrives is part of the gang — the whole town might be.

This movie is 'Point Break' meets an acid trip

(Image credit: Festival Cannes)

Once the Surfer realizes what he's up against, he descends almost completely into madness.

He starts losing possessions one by one and is constantly gaslighted by the gang of locals. He even starts to convince himself that he might be the Bum (Nic Cassim) who haunts the beach, before he finally snaps.

The moment where he snaps is incredible, but it's the descent into madness that will have you enthralled. The score is great, and the cinematography is captivating.

Admittedly, the story may have you lost on occassion, but the performances of Cage as the Surfer and McMahon as Scally, who comes off as a less mysogynist Andrew Tate in a short-sleeved Snuggie, are incredible and watching these two do their dance is worth the price of admission. So go see "The Surfer" in theaters now and have a blast.