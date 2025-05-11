Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

A new month means plenty of new movies are blooming across the best streaming services. To figure out what to watch next, Max's top 10 list is a great place to start, offering a quick snapshot of what the platform's sizeable subscriber base considers the most buzzworthy movies.

Granted, a high ranking on Max's most-watched list doesn't guarantee a movie's a hit. Plenty of duds that aren't worth the hype will inevitably surface to the top. To keep you from wasting your precious streaming time, I'm picking out my favorites in the Max top 10 list to showcase which ones are actually worth adding to your watchlist.

This week's picks include a divisive erotic thriller led by Nicole Kidman, one of the best sci-fi thrillers of 2025 so far, and a hilarious and heartwarming buddy comedy about the messiness of adult friendships.

So without further ado, here are the Max top 10 movies I think you should check out first.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 11:o0 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 11.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'Babygirl'

Babygirl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24’s much-talked-about erotic thriller “Babygirl" has been holding strong in the No. 1 spot on Max since it debuted on the streamer on April 25, and it's easy to see why.

Nicole Kidman has proven herself not just as the queen of seaside murder mysteries but also of age-gap romances. She stars as Romy Mathis, a high-powered CEO whose carefully curated life begins to unravel with the arrival of a charismatic young intern (Harris Dickinson).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before she realizes it, she finds herself pulled into a whirlwind of desire that reawakens a fire she thought she'd buried after years of settling for an unfufilling marriage.

Though the synopsis might sound like a glossier cousin of "50 Shades of Grey," Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn trades sensationalism for sophistication, offering a slow-burn drama that’s as emotionally charged as it is provocative. Just maybe don’t make it a family movie night watch.

Watch it now on Max

'Companion'

Companion | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

My colleague Alix called "Compainion" one of the best sci-fi thrillers of the year so far, and I'm right there with her. "Heretic" and "Yellow Jackets" star Sophie Thatcher is quickly cementing herself as the scream queen to watch, but she really took it to another level in this genre- and mind-bending flick.

From the team behind "Barbarian," "Companion" follows Irish (Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh ("The Boys" star Jack Quaid), a seemingly perfect couple heading to a remote weekend getaway with friends that's being hosted by an eccentric billionaire named Sergey (Rupert Friend).

However, the trip takes a sinister turn when Iris appears one morning drenched in blood. Soon, it's revealed that she's not human, but rather a hyper-intelligent AI companion robot built to be the ideal partner that's now free from her programming constraints.

Packed with twists and unsettling turns, "Companion" is the kind of movie that's best experienced with as few spoilers as possible, but trust us when we say it's one watch you won't regret.

Watch it now on Max

'Adult Best Friends' (2025)

Adult Best Friends | Official Trailer | Gravitas Ventures - YouTube Watch On

Making friends as an adult is tough, but keeping them through career changes, marriages, and existential spirals? Practically a full-time job. That’s exactly what Max’s new road trip comedy "Adult Best Friends" dives into.

A standout at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, it's based on the real-life friendship between director and star Delaney Buffett and her co-writer and co-star Katie Corwin. They play two lifelong besties whose co-dependence runs deep, but their once-tight bond starts to fray as they enter their 30s.

When Katie gets engaged to her boyfriend John (Mason Gooding), she plans a nostalgia-filled trip back to her hometown with Delaney (Buffett) to break the news as gently as possible.

But what’s supposed to be a heartwarming walk down memory lane quickly devolves into hilarious chaos. Old flames, eccentric strangers, and lingering drama crash the party, pushing their friendship to the brink and proving that growing up is optional, but growing apart might not be.

Watch it now on Max

Max: Starts at $9.99/month

Our favorite streaming service combines quality and quantity. Its library contains HBO prestige shows like "House of the Dragon" and "White Lotus," blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. and DC, plus reality TV and true crime docs from Discovery's family of networks.

Max top 10 movies right now

'Babygirl' (2024) 'Ready Player One' (2018) 'Madagascar' (2005) 'Companion' (2025) 'The Goonies' (1995) 'Chronicle: Director's Cut' (2012) 'This Means War' (2010) 'Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life' (2025) 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991) 'Adult Best Friends' (2025)