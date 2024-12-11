How to watch 'Dream Productions' online – stream 'Inside Out' spin-off from anywhere

You’ve met the emotions of Riley Andersen’s mind, now meet the dreammakers in this brand new “Inside Out” spin-off. With the Pixar animated mockumentary series receiving a worldwide release, here’s how to watch “Dream Productions” online and from anywhere.

"Dream Productions" premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 11. All four episodes are available now.

• Global stream — Disney Plus

Set between the two theatrical films, this four-part series follows dream director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell), the visionary who delivers Riley’s dreams every night. But Riley is growing up, and while the core emotions we’ve met in the films help her navigate her waking life, Paula’s dreams of unicorns and rainbows don’t quite cut it for a young girl on the verge of becoming a teenager. Enter Xeni (Richard Ayoade), a daydream director and the psychological equivalent of Wes Anderson.

The “Inside Out” movies were a superbly nuanced exploration of the complex emotions involved in childhood and growing up and “Dream Productions” looks to continue that trend, delving into the often surprising unconscious thoughts and images of a young mind. Expect some big laughs, but, as anyone who remembers Bing Bong will attest to, don’t be surprised to find yourself misty eyed at times either.

With critics raving about Pixar’s latest series, it seems the animation studio has firmly found their feet again, so read on to find out how to watch "Dream Productions" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Dream Productions' on Disney Plus worldwide

How to watch 'Dream Productions' on Disney Plus worldwide

"Dream Productions" premiered globally on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 11 with all four episodes available to stream right now.

Disney Plus prices start at $9.99/month in the US, or you can pay $15.99/month to go ad-free. If you're in the UK, a Disney Plus subscription starts at £4.99/month, while in Australia the service starts at AU$13.99/month.

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.

In the US, Disney Plus starts from $9.99/ month, but there's even better value available if you go for a Disney Plus Bundle. That gives you Disney Plus and Hulu from only $10.99/month. Or, for just five bucks more, you can add live sports with ESPN Plus, too. There's also a brand new bundle that throws together Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max, starting from $16.99 a month. Meanwhile, Disney Plus starts at £4.99/month in the UK and AU$13.99/month in Australia.

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide. Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$8.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

How to watch 'Dream Productions' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Disney Plus via your usual subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Dream Productions" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

What you need to know about 'Dream Productions'

'Dream Productions' trailer

Who is in the cast of 'Dream Productions'? Paula Pell as Paula Persimmon Richard Ayoade as Xeni Amy Poehler as Joy Kensington Tallman as Riley Andersen Liza Lapira as Disgust Tony Hale as Fear Lewis Black as Anger Phyllis Smith as Sadness Maya Rudolph as Jean Dewberry Ally Maki as Janelle

What is the 'Dream Productions' release date? "Dream Productions" landed globally on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 11. It's a four 30-min episode series, all of which can be streamed right now.

What can we expect from 'Dream Productions'? The official synopsis from Disney reads: "From the world of “Inside Out” comes “Dream Productions,” an all-new Disney+ series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget, thanks to acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell). Riley’s growing up and her core Emotions are on the job helping her navigate, but now Paula is facing a nightmare of her own: her signature combination of dreams featuring Rainbow Unicorn and copious amounts of glitter just isn’t working anymore. To try and save her career, Paula teams up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), an overly confident daydream director looking for his next big break. With differing visions on what makes Riley’s dreams successful, can the reluctant pair come together to create the next big tween-dream hit?"

Where can I watch the 'Inside Out' films? Pixar's "Inside Out" follows five emotions inside the mind of young Riley Andersen as she moves to a new city, while the sequel, "Inside Out 2" deals with the overhaul the emotional HQ faces as she becomes a teenager. Both films can be streamed on Disney Plus, alongside the short spin-off "Riley's First Date." Pixar fans can also find lots more of the studio's features and shorts on the platform.