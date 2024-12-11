I just watched Disney Plus' new 'Inside Out' show — and now I'm conflicted

Forget "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" for a minute. Disney Plus just added a brand-new animated miniseries set within the imaginative world of "Inside Out."

Ahead of its Dec. 11 release, I was lucky enough to be able to watch the first two episodes of "Dream Productions" and, to be truthful, it's left me feeling a little conflicted.

When it was first announced, I was full of speculation about what an "Inside Out" TV show might look like, especially one set that takes place within the corner of Riley's mind that's designed with dream-making in mind.

What I wasn't expecting, really, was for it to be a workplace comedy series about the folks making Riley's dreams. While I enjoyed it, I left the showing with one lingering question: Who is this new limited series for?

What is 'Dream Productions' about?

Dream Productions | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Dream Productions" is a four-part limited series that brings us back inside Riley's mind for another "Inside Out" caper that bridges the gap between the two beloved Pixar creations.

We paid a brief visit to Dream Productions, the movie studio that brings Riley's dreams to life in "Inside Out," but here, we get introduced to all the movers and shakers that make sure Riley's dreams play out on time, and on budget.

Chief among them is director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell), a once-successful dream director who has found her go-to methods have grown less successful as Riley's grown up. To salvage her career (before it's too late), Paula recruits Xeni (Richard Ayoade), an eccentric daydream director with a bold new vision of what Riley's dreams could be. Can the mismatched pair work together and go down in memory as an all-time director duo?

Should you stream 'Dream Productions'?

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

As a quick burst of extra entertainment, "Dream Productions" is a colorful, creative, and chaotic vision that's sure to delight anyone looking for more "Inside Out" fun after the sequel ruled the box office over the summer. It's daft and funny and sure to be welcome family entertainment. And like the two hit movies, it seems like it might have some warm, fuzzy moments lined up, too.

My only gripe, really, is what I said in the intro: I'm not entirely sure who this series is really meant for. I've only seen half the series so far, so I can't say for certain whether it offers a truly necessary addition to Riley's ongoing "Inside Out" story, but it doesn't feel like it will just yet.

Being a workplace comedy first and foremost, "Dream Productions" feels strangely pitched. From the off, I couldn't help but wonder whether would-be younger viewers would appreciate jokes about the subjective nature of art or of working within the movie industry and its many pressures, and, on the flip side, whether grown-ups who've binged "The Office" five times over would bounce off the tamer woes of Paula Persimmon and co.

Anecdotally, it seems like those fears are misplaced; there were laughs throughout the screening I attended, from an audience comprised of viewers of all ages, which certainly suggests that it's got something to offer for the crowd of Disney fans I was sat with, but I'm truly not sure how it will play upon release.

At the very least, I would say I'd recommend giving "Dream Productions" a shot. We can keep a close eye on the new Disney Plus Top 10 list to see whether it ends up being a big hit; if not, you can always check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows for even more streaming recommendations.