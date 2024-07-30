New on Disney Plus in August 2024 — 'Young Jedi Adventures' and more

Last month, Disney Plus brought us some new "Bluey" minisodes, and in August, the streaming service is set to welcome another family favorite, but one from a galaxy far, far away.

Yes, shortly after bringing "The Acolyte" to a close, we're back in the Star Wars universe for "Young Jedi Adventures," which is returning for a second season. In addition, Disney is also welcoming a new travel show following BTS members Jimin and Jungkook on a new adventure.

Here's everything else that's due to hit Disney Plus this August.

New on Disney Plus in August 2024: Top Picks

'Are You Sure?!'

Teaser Trailer | Are You Sure?! | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Shot in 2023 before the pair enlisted in the military, "Are You Sure?!" is a reality show following BTS' Jimin and Jungkook on a globetrotting trip to three iconic destinations: New York state; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

Together with the two stars, we'll see the pair take in the sights and sounds of their three destinations as they 'eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together', per a synopsis. Sounds like a perfect way to revel in the pair's friendship as they bond on this exciting new venture!

After a two-episode premiere on August 8, new episodes will drop on a weekly basis.

Premiers August 8 on Disney Plus

'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures'

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Get ready to be reunited with Kai, Lys, Nubs and more as the first half of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" debuts on Disney Plus on August 14. Per an announcement from showrunner Michael Olson, we know that the 'action-packed' new season will see the gang face 'thrilling challenges' and welcome a brand new class of younglings to Tenoo.

Oh, and in the new trailer, you'll note the gang are sporting fresh Padawan mission robes, a brand new crew of space pirate foes, and newcomer Wes Vinik.

Premieres August 14 on Disney Plus

Everything New on Disney Plus in August 2024

August 2

- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

August 7

- Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)

August 8

- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)

- Are You Sure?! - Two Episode Premiere

"Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook meet, chaos and excitement ensue! In the summer of 2023, they embark on an unforgettable trip before their military enlistment. Their unpredictable adventure, “Are You Sure?!” is full of surprises. Will Jimin and Jung Kook complete their journey safely?"

August 14

- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) - Two Episode Premiere

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Season 2 follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy. Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech RO-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks…"

August 15

- Are You Sure?! Episode 3

August 19

- OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)

August 21

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)

- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

- Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)

August 22

- Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)

- Are You Sure?! Episode 4

August 23

- Marvel's Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

- Minnie's Bpw-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)

August 28

- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

August 29

- Are You Sure?! Episode 5