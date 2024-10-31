How to watch 'Music by John Williams' online – stream documentary on legendary composer

Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Superman, Star Wars, Jaws… if you had a cinematic childhood, you’ll almost certainly be able to hum at least one of John Williams' iconic scores from memory. With the documentary biopic of the great composer receiving a worldwide release, here’s how to watch “Music by John Williams” online and from anywhere.

• Global stream — Disney Plus

This new documentary is produced by Williams’ long-time collaborator and friend Steven Speilberg and explores the life and career of the man behind so many great musical moments. From his early days as a jazz pianist to becoming the Hollywood composer, the film examines William’s technique, influences and impact on popular culture.

Boasting interviews with a whole host of Tinsel Town A-listers, expect to see the likes of Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, J.J. Abrahms, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Colombus, Seth MacFarlane, George Lucas and of course Speilberg himself, alongside Williams’ contemporaries Alan Silvestri and David Newman.

It’s sure to be a fascinating insight into the man who has been a huge part of all of our movie-going lives, so read on to find out how to watch "Music by John Williams" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Music by John Williams' on Disney Plus

"Music by John Williams" premieres globally on Disney Plus on Friday, November 1.

Disney Plus prices start at $9.99/month in the US, or you can pay $15.99/month to go ad-free. If you're in the UK, a Disney Plus subscription starts at £4.99/month, while in Australia the service starts at AU$13.99/month.

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide. Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$8.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Music by John Williams" and everything else on the streaming platform.

What you need to know about 'Music by John Williams'

'Music by John Williams' trailer

Music by John Williams | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

What is the 'Music by John Williams' release date? "Music by John Williams" will receive its streaming debut globally on Disney Plus on Friday, November 1. It will also receive a limited theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles and London on the same date. The film had its global premiere at the 38th AFI Fest on Wednesday, October 23.

What can we expect from 'Music by John Williams'? The official synopsis from Disney reads: "From his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, the documentary takes an in-depth look at Williams’ countless contributions to film, including many iconic franchises, as well as his music for the concert stage and his impact on popular culture. The film features interviews with artists and filmmakers whose lives have been touched by his timeless music."

Who is John Williams? John Williams was born in 1932 and began working as a film composer in the 1960s, building a long standing professional relationship and friendship with Steven Speilberg in the 1970s. His music defined an era of cinema from the late 70s to the early 90s, with Williams nominated for an enormous 54 Academy Awards, winning five, six Emmy Awards, winning three, 25 Golden Globe Awards, winning four and 71 Grammy Awards, winning 26. The Composer has also received seven BAFTAs.

Which films do I know John Williams music from? Williams has scored over 120 films, but arguably his most iconic are: Jaws (1975) Star Wars (1977) Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Superman (1978) The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Return of the Jedi (1983) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Home Alone (1990) Jurassic Park (1993) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) Saving Private Ryan (1998) Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999) Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) The Adventures of Tintin (2011) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Williams has also composed music for numerous Olympic Games, as well as TV themes for shows such as Lost in Space, Gilligan's Island, Amazing Stories and Obi-Wan Kenobi.