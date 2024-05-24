How to watch the 'Jurassic Park' movies in order online

Michael Crichton's 1990 novel "Jurassic Park" highlights the concept of chaos theory, and the film franchise adapted from Crichton's novel has been a bit chaotic. It began with a direct adaptation of the original novel before spinning off into its own world via two sequels and a semi-reboot trilogy. A new film, directed by Gareth Edwards ("Godzilla") and starring Scarlett Johansson, is set to take the franchise in yet another direction in July 2025.

All of the films revolve around the resurrection of dinosaurs via genetic engineering, for the purpose of populating tourist attractions. Each time, that misguided project immediately goes awry, but that doesn't stop the characters from trying again in the next movie.

The "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" movies have all been released by Universal Pictures, which is the corporate sibling of streaming service Peacock, but their streaming availability rotates on a fairly regular basis. Here's where you can currently stream all of the movies in the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

How to watch the 'Jurassic Park' movies in release order

(Image credit: Universal)

Legendary director Steven Spielberg helmed the first two "Jurassic Park" movies, both based on Crichton novels, although the sequel takes very little from Crichton's second book.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum play scientists who are hired to evaluate the dinosaur sanctuary, only to find themselves under attack by vicious carnivores. Spielberg stepped aside for the third "Jurassic Park" movie, and the three main stars only appear together in the first film.

All three original "Jurassic Park" movies are streaming now on Peacock.

"Jurassic Park" (1993): Stream on Peacock

Stream on "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997): Stream on Peacock

Stream on "Jurassic Park III" (2001): Stream on Peacock

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The "Jurassic Park" franchise stayed dormant for 14 years before relaunching with "Jurassic World," featuring a disaster at a fully functional, fully public dinosaur theme park. That film launched a new trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, expanding the story to encompass dinosaur mayhem across the globe.

Spielberg returns as executive producer, with Colin Trevorrow directing the first and third movies and co-writing all three. Original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum also reprise their roles, showing up as supporting characters later in the trilogy.

Streaming availability has varied for the "Jurassic World" movies, and each movie currently streams on a different service.

"Jurassic World" (2015): Stream on Max

Stream on "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018): Stream on Hulu

Stream on "Jurassic World Dominion" (2022): Stream on Starz