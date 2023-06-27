How to watch Indiana Jones movies online before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opening in theaters this week, it's the perfect time to watch the Indiana Jones movies in order. Harrison Ford is hanging up his fedora as the whip-wielding archaeology professor, so you'll want to see his final adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set in two different time periods. In 1944, the archaeologist and colleague Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) are recovering Nazi-stolen artifacts when they prevent scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelson) from taking a time-traveling device called the Archimedes Dial. In 1969, Voller is working for NASA and trying to get his hands on the the dial again. Jones and Shaw's daughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), team up to stop him for good.

Viewing all the Indiana Jones films is easy with a Disney Plus subscription, since Lucasfilm is owned by the Mouse House. Here's a guide on how to watch the Indiana Jones movies in order by release date order or by the chronological timeline.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Indiana Jones movie franchise was born in 1981 with the release of the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark. From there, four more movies followed (including Dial of Destiny), as well as a television series titled The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

The blockbusters can be attributed to George Lucas, who created the initial story with Philip Kaufman. From there, various screenwriters penned the scripts, while Steven Spielberg directed four of the five Indiana Jones movies.

Here they are in release date order, along with cast and crew details, synopses and Disney Plus streaming links:

How to watch Raiders of the Lost Ark online

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Screenwriter: Lawrence Kasdan

Stars: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies

Synopsis: In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.

Watch on Disney Plus

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom online

(Image credit: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Screenwriters: Gloria Katz & Willard Huyck

Stars: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan

Synopsis: In 1935, Indiana Jones is tasked by Indian villagers with reclaiming a rock stolen from them by a secret cult beneath the catacombs of an ancient palace.

Watch on Disney Plus

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade online

(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Screenwriter: Jeffrey Boam

Stars: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, John Rhys-Davies

Synopsis: In 1938, after his father goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, Indiana Jones finds himself up against the Nazis again to stop them from obtaining its powers.

Watch on Disney Plus

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull online

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Screenwriter: David Koepp

Stars: Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen, Shia LaBeouf

Synopsis: In 1957, Indiana Jones becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.

Watch on Disney Plus

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023, and comes to Disney Plus later — likely this fall.

Director: James Mangold

Screenwriter: Mangold, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp

Stars: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies

Synopsis: Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

How to watch The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles online

Since it's not a movie, we have't included The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. It aired on ABC in 1992-1993 and was followed by four made-for-television films from 1994 to 1996. Completists can watch The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles on Disney Plus, though the TV movies are unavailable on streaming.



How to watch the Indiana Jones movies in chronological order

(Image credit: Murray Close/Getty)

If you want to watch the Indiana Jones movies in order, you can follow the release order with one exception:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Set in 1935

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Set in 1936

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Set in 1938

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Set in 1957

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Set in 1969 (with prologue set in 1944)

And again for the completists, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles is set before the events of all the films as it follows Jones in his childhood and teen years. Episodes take place from 1908 through 1920.