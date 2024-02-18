"Oppenheimer", "Barbie", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Anatomy of a Fall" and "Saltburn" are just some of the movies nominated for a gong at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards in London, hosted by David Tennant.

Below, we'll explain how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 online now for free. And, should you find yourself away from home, you can stream the series from anywhere with a VPN.

BAFTA Film Awards 2024: TV channel, start time, and streaming info ► U.K. date and time: The BAFTAs will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, February 18 at 7 p.m. GMT. It will be available on-demand on iPlayer after it airs.

Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer" remains the one to beat with a whopping 13 nominations. Following close behind, and also vying for the Best Film prize, is kooky comedy "Poor Things" by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, while Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon" ties with "The Zone of Interest", both bagging 9 nominations apiece.

"Barbie" might be up for Best Picture at the Oscars, but it missed out on Best Film at the BAFTAs. Elsewhere, the BAFTA members have elected to recognise Andrew Haigh’s profoundly moving “All of Us Strangers” and home grown rom-com “Rye Lane”, with Vivian Oparah in contention for the Best Actress in a Leading Role.

In addition to the awards themselves, there’ll be heaps of razzle dazzle from Emmy-winning performer Hannah Waddington (“Ted Lasso”) and a performance by pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Stream the illustrious awards ceremony with our guide below, which explains how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 online and FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Movie fans in the U.K. can watch the “BAFTA Film Awards” 2024 on Sunday, February 18 from 7 p.m. GMT, on BBC One or via BBC iPlayer. If you miss the initial transmission, the show will be FREE to stream on-demand shortly after broadcast. However, you will need to have a valid TV license to stream the show. Not currently in the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch from anywhere

How to watch ‘BAFTA Film Awards’ 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream the "BAFTA Film Awards" 2024 online.

Watch the BAFTAs around the world

How to watch the 'BAFTAs' online in the U.S.

U.S. film fans can watch the 2024 “BAFTA Film Awards” live thanks to BritBox. Log on from 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 18 to stream the ceremony live in the States. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial, but once this trial period ends, a monthly subscription will set you back $8.99 a month until you cancel.

Currently away from home? Download a VPN and connect to the services you enjoy free-of-charge back home, without having to pay for any extra subscriptions.

How to watch ‘BAFTA Film Awards’ 2024 online in Canada

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadians with a BritBox subscription can live stream the "BAFTAs" on Sunday, February 18 from 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Subsequently, on-demand access will be made available shortly after the awards ceremony has finished its broadcast.

A BritBox subscription costs CA$9.99 a month after your 7-day free trial (or CA$99.99 for the year). However, if you purchase a VPN you can cannot to your usual services and stream the 2024 “BAFTA Film Awards” free from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'BAFTAs' 2024 online in Australia

BritBox is the place to watch the “BAFTA Film Awards” 2024 online Down Under; however, the awards ceremony won’t be broadcast live but added to the streamer after its been broadcast in the UK. BritBox offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. But, when that period has elapsed, a monthly subscription will set you back AU$9.99 a month.

Alternatively, viewers with Foxtel can catch the “BAFTA Film Awards” on the BBC UKTV channel on Monday, February 19 at 8:30 p.m. AEST. Or, if you’ve cut the cord, you might consider a Foxtel Now subscription. Select the Essentials base plan at AU$25 a month, plus the AU$10 Drama Extra package, to get live and on-demand access to the UKTV channel and the "BAFTA Film Awards" 2024.

BAFTAs 2024: nominations in the main categories

Best Film “Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Director Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Jonathan Glazer – “The Zone of Interest”

Andrew Haigh – “All of Us Strangers”

Christopher Nolan “The Holdovers”

Justine Triet – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Actor in a Leading Role Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Barry Keoghan – “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Teo Yoo – “Past Lives”

Best Actress in a Leading Role Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Vivian Oparah – “Rye Lane”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Jacob Elordi – “Saltburn”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Paul Mescal – “All of Us Strangers”

Dominic Sessa – “The Holdovers”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Claire Foy – “All of Us Strangers”

Sandra Hüller – “The Zone of Interest”

Rosamund Pike – “Saltburn”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Best Original Screenplay “Anatomy of a Fall” – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

“Barbie” – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” – David Hemingson

“Maestro” – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

“Past Lives” – Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay “All of Us Strangers” – Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction” – Cord Jefferson

“Oppenheimer” – Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” – Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest” – Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Film “The Boy and the Heron” – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental” – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” – Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart and Steve Pegram

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Best Film Not In The English Language “20 Days in Mariupol” – Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson-Rath

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion

“Past Lives” – Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon

“Society of the Snow” – J. A. Bayona and Belén Atienza

“The Zone of Interest” – Jonathan Glazer

You can find a full list of the “BAFTA Film Awards” 2024 categories and nominees here.