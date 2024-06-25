New ‘Superman’ movie photos just leaked — see David Corenswet’s full suit, Lois Lane and Mister Terrific

Excited for James Gunn's new "Superman" movie? The Man of Steel's latest caper might not arrive until 2025, but there's just been a big behind-the-scenes leak of photos from the set as filming continues in Cleveland, Ohio, courtesy of Cleveland.com.

The leaked photos give us a much better look at David Corenswet in costume than the original costume reveal that came in May (as seen above). It's certainly a step away from the grittier looks that Henry Cavill's Superman sported when Zack Snyder was at the helm, and even sports a yellow crest on the flowing red cape.

These photos appear to be taken as the crew is shooting some sort of action sequence. There's lots of rubble piled up, plus the emergency services are on the scene. You can also spy Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) stepping out of some sort of spaceship, and see that Superman is accompanied by another hero entirely, Mister Terrific (played by Edi Gathegi).

The suits are out! 🦸‍♂️ Superman and what appears to be Mister Terrific from DC Comics are in full uniform and together filming a scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/QoM3G0NUCDJune 24, 2024

Who is Mister Terrific?

Mister Terrific is almost certainly the least well-known figure in the new "Superman" movie. If you're still unfamiliar with the character, he's a short summary of who Mister Terrific is, and the many skills that he possesses.

Two DC heroes have adopted the Mister Terrific mantle. The first, Terry Sloane, appeared in Sensation Comics #1 in 1942. He was killed by The Flash when he was possessed by the Spirit King. The current incarnation, Michael Holt, adopted the Mister Terrific identity in 1997. Since the movie adaptation

Per the DC character bio, Mister Terrific is a superhero whose whole deal is solving 'the problems of the people'. Michael Holt is a perfectionist who has striven for excellence in every walk of life.

Having obtained several PhDs in a number of fields, earned black-belt status in a variety of martial arts, become an Olympic gold medalist, and founded a leading tech firm, he turned his intense sense of dedication towards helping others after his wife died in a tragic car accident.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He's aided in his efforts by "T-Spheres," flying technological devices he developed which respond to his mental and vocal commands. His T-Spheres function in a variety of ways; they can serve as powerful weapons, and allow Mister Terrific to fly by bearing his weight. Plus they can be used for communication, holographic projection, for cloaking from most forms of detection, and to manipulate other devices, among other things.

We'd known James Gunn has had an interested in Mister Terrific for some time; in 2022, he shared Alex Ross' JSA #76 cover featuring Terrific and the T-Spheres back in November 2022.

Who else is due to star in James Gunn's 'Superman' movie?

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Edi Gathegi aren't the only people set to star in the new "Superman" movie.

In addition, we know that Nicholas Hoult is due to play Lex Luthor, with Anthony Carrigan is set to star as Rex Mason, an archaeologist who becomes the superhero, Metamorpho. Plus, Vanity Fair has confirmed that Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion will star as Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern.

The supporting cast includes Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet editor, Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Lex Luthor's aide, Eve Teschmacher and Terence Rosemore as his handyman, Otis. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neval Howell will also appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, respectively.

There's also a chance that "House of the Dragon" season 1 alum Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl. She's not been confirmed to appear in the movie for definite, but when her casting was confirmed, it was said that she'd appear in another DC project before starring in her solo movie, "Woman of Tomorrow", as reported by Deadline. That could mean she's in with a chance of debuting in Gunn's "Superman" movie next year.