How to watch 2024 Oscars live stream online: Start time, channel and more

It’s almost time to watch the Oscars 2024 live stream online to see the past year's best movies and performances honored. Here's wishing everyone luck in their Oscar pools!

Oscars 2024 details The 96th Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT.

• Watch in the US — ABC via Sling or Fubo

This year's Oscar nominations ran the gamut, from mega blockbusters and quiet indies to provocative documentaries and flashy animated spectacles.

The 10 nominees for Best Picture are "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "Zone of Interest."

The frontrunner is, without a doubt, "Oppenheimer." As TG's Rory Mellon noted in his Oscar predictions, it's earned every major precursor so far. It should also rake in other awards, including Director for Christopher Nolan and Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

The 2024 Oscars ceremony will televise all 23 awards and performances by all five Best Song nominees. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting again, though let's hope there's no repeat of the "Moonlight"/"La La Land" debacle.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2024 Oscars online. Plus, check out what else you can watch this weekend.

How to watch the Oscars from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Oscars if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch the Oscars in the US

In the U.S., the 96th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Note that this is an hour earlier than usual.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and (in some markets) Sling TV. Of these options, we recommend Sling or Fubo.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services available. The Sling Blue package comes with ABC in select markets. Right now, you can get your first month half off.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch the Oscars in Canada

Canadians can watch the Oscars on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

How to watch the Oscars in the UK

The Oscars have a new home channel in the U.K. Brits can watch the broadcast on ITV for free (previously it aired on Sky).

It'll be a late night, though. The ceremony begins at 11 p.m. GMT.

How to watch the Oscars in Australia

Aussies can also watch the Oscars on Channel 7 and 7HD on Monday at 9:30 a.m. AEDT, as well as its streaming service, 7 Plus.

