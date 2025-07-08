5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more (July 8-14)

It’s another week of new movies across the best streaming services with the likes of Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus adding new flicks that will surely delight subscribers.

I’ve personally got my eye on “Karate Kid: Legends” making its premium video-on-demand debut. I found this charming action-sports movie to be an easy-to-watch joy in theatres, and I’m hoping it finds plenty of new viewers on PVOD. Meanwhile, I suspect that “Madea’s Destination Wedding” on Netflix will be the most-watched new movie of the week.

Below, I’m rounding up all the top new movies arriving on streaming platforms over the next seven days. And be sure to check out our companion guide to the best TV shows this week.

‘Karate Kid: Legends (PVOD)

KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

After the conclusion of the acclaimed ‘Cobra Kai’ series on Netflix back in the spring, “The Karate Kid” franchise returned to the big screen this summer in “Karate Kid: Legends,” a supremely entertaining flick that mixes both the original timeline and the 2010 reboot.

“Karate Kid: Legends” stars Jackie Chan (from the remake) and Ralph Macchio (the original Karate Kid), alongside new protagaonsit Ben Wang. Li Fong (Wang) has just moved to New York City with his mother. Initially homesick, missing his life, friends and uncle back in China, Li Fong eventually makes new friends in the form of a pizza shop owner (Joshua Jackson) and his daughter (Sadie Stanley).

When their pizza parlour is threatened due to a mountain of debts, Li Fong decides to enter the local karate competition and score the cash prize. But to win this citywide showdown against the fierce reigning champion, he’ll need some guidance from Mr. Han (Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 8

‘Drop’ (Peacock)

DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Violet Gates (Meghann Fahy) is a widowed mother who reluctantly leaves her young son at home to meet a singleton at a swanky restaurant at the insistence of her sister (Violett Beane). Her date is the handsome and extremely charming Henry (Brandon Sklenar), and just when Violet is about to let her defenses down, she receives a mysterious text message.

The unidentified messenger informs her that sinister figures have taken her son and sister hostage, and will murder them unless Violet does exactly what they instruct and kills Henry. Thrust into a nightmare date, Violet attempts to protect her family while unmasking those behind the murderous plot.

Director Christopher Landon expertly builds tension, and each new plot wrinkle is dished out at just the right pace. You might be able to guess the big reveal (the killer's identity is a little obvious), but even if you figure out the destination, the road to get there is a complete blast.

Watch on Peacock from July 11

‘Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story’ (Disney Plus/Hulu)

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

“Jaws” celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, so there’s no better time to enjoy one of the most acclaimed and influential movies of all time. Known for coining the term “blockbuster” due to the intense fervour surrounding Steven Spielberg’s mastercrafted shark movie, “Jaws” is a cinematic titan.

This new documentary explores its creation and its lasting legacy, with insight from the creatives involved in bringing it to life. Packing interviews, outtakes and never-before-seen footage, this feature aims to be the ultimate companion piece and will be a must-watch for anybody with a love for cinema.

Created with input from Spielberg himself, “Jaws @ 50 The Definitive Inside Story” looks like it’ll deliver exactly what it promises: a deeper exploration of how the movie took shape, and how it continues to thrill viewers even five decades later. Of course, after watching this documentary, you’re probably going to want to stream “Jaws,” which is currently on Peacock, but is set to leave in under a week, so you’ll only have a limited time for a double feature.

Watch on Disney Plus or Hulu from July 11

‘Opus’ (HBO Max)

Opus | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Thriller fans will likely have an eye on “Opus” this week. The feature debut of director Mark Anthony Green, it stars “The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich.

While its hooky premise will likely grab your attention, and the initial act promises a twisted web of secrets, unfortunately, as the ending approaches, things get increasingly muddled, and the finale is less than satisfying. Still, genre fans might find enough intrigue to stick with it till the end.

Edebiri plays a young writer who is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who disappeared without a trace some 30 years ago. Announcing his new album, the singer, Alfred Moretti (Malkovich), has seemingly surrounded himself with sycophants who appear to all belong to a strange cult. As the writer investigates further, she discovers that the group has twisted plans for her and her fellow journalists in attendance.

Watch on HBO Max from July 11

‘Madea's Destination Wedding’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry is a Netflix stalwart, and his popular Madea character has made the streaming service home. Therefore, it comes as no surprise to see another Madea movie landing on Netflix, and this one seems very appropriate for the summer season.

As the name suggests, “Madea’s Destination Wedding” sees the loudmouthed character jet off to the sunny Bahamas for her grandniece’s whirlwind wedding, and of course, sheer chaos ensues.

When Madea’s great-grandniece Tiffany (Diamond White) announces she’s set to marry her new boyfriend Zavier (Xavier Smalls), the whole family heads over to the Bahamas, even though there are several questions asked about the speed of these nuptials. Once in the tropical location, the celebrations become increasingly turbulent as one disaster after another unfolds. Plus, Tiffany starts to have some doubts about Zaiver’s intentions.

“Madea’s Destination Wedding” doesn’t appear interested in breaking free from the franchise’s formula, but considering these movies have been constantly popular on Netflix, I suspect that won’t be a problem for most subscribers. It’s very likely to score the No. 1 spot just days after its debut.

Watch on Netflix from July 11